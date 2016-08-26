Clowns, Camels & Cowboys, Payson Rodeo Parade Has It All

The annual Rodeo Parade draws folks back home to watch friends and family on floats or horses, in cars or on foot.

This year, the Kiwanis Club of Payson wrangled 57 entries into a parade that warmed the heart with its hometown charm.

English Bulldog Jesse watched the parade with his parents, Lacy and Mike Paheco from Colorado Springs, Colo. The Pahecos came to visit Lacy’s parents. She grew up in Payson and graduated from Payson High School. They dressed Jesse in a dapper blue bandanna. The year-old Jesse cocked his head ever so sweetly as each new entry passed by.

“He goes everywhere we go,” said Lacy, “even elk hunting.”

Jesse gets a lot of attention wherever he goes.

“Jesse was in the Colorado Springs paper last month,” said Lacy.

The parade had entries from the APS clowns to the Fiesta Bowl, FFA and the Payson High School Marching Band, the Hashknife Pony Express and the U.S. Forest Service, nonprofits and politicians and pretty much every teen rodeo queen from the state.

Trey Nahrgang brought his whole family to watch the parade before he competed in steer wrestling in the evening.

Trey, a Montana native, married Payson local Shea (she said people know her as Candace) and they have three children, McKinley (6), McCoy (4) and McRae (1).

Shea said her mom, Ms. Johnson, still teaches up at the Pine-Strawberry Elementary School.

Trey set up everyone in the back of the family pickup truck shaded by a huge umbrella. McRae had the place of honor in the middle comfortably ensconced in his car seat.

The couple met at a rodeo. Trey has been competing since.

When asked if he had injuries, Shea rolled her eyes and said, “His knees are messed up.”

As a side job to fund his rodeo competitions, Trey works at a utility company in the Valley.

They were more than happy to get out of the heat.

At the end of the parade in front of the Oxbow Saloon, Stephanie Landers from KRIM radio announced each entry in a voice full of animation.

The historic Oxbow Saloon remained open after the rodeo with steak dinners by reservation.

After the last entry, the Gila County Sheriff’s Volunteers, rode down Main in a blaze of glory, only a lone flower in a pile of horse droppings remained.

Folks quickly broke up the party saying to one another, “Well, until the next town uh ... Oh well, tak’er easy!”