Corporation Commission Hopefuls Defend Stance On Dark Money

Two of the three former Arizona legislators with their hats in the ring for election to the Corporation Commission spoke to the Payson Tea Party Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Incumbent Andy Tobin, a former House speaker appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey in January and former state senator Al Melvin are running as a slate along with former state lawmaker Rick Gray, who served as House majority whip.

Tobin and Melvin spoke to the Payson Tea Party.

Tobin said the Arizona Corporation Commission is the state’s largest bureaucracy. It oversees utilities, corporations and even the railroads.

“There are 2,500 railroad crossings

in Arizona and there is only one guy that inspects them all, but there are a lot of lawyers at the ACC,” Tobin said. In fact, he pointed out the number of attorneys at the ACC a couple of times, prefacing with, “There are a lot of good people down there, but there are a lot of lawyers.”

Tobin, Melvin and Gray have all spurred criticism for saying they would not force Arizona Public Service to divulge its political spending. Tobin has also drawn criticism for getting a law through the Legislature he once controlled as speaker to overrule a Corporation Commission attorney who said Tobin should not vote on issues potentially affecting family members, who work for utility companies.

Tobin said his goal is to make the ACC better, smaller and serve the public in a more efficient way.

He insisted he, Melvin and Gray did not form a coalition to beat fellow Republican Bob Burns, who is largely basing his campaign on a battle against “dark money” — claiming massive contributions from APS were used to get incumbent Republicans Doug Little and Tom Forese elected to the ACC in the last election.

APS reportedly spent millions in a dark money campaign on behalf of Little and Forese, who have since repeatedly supported APS requests in its long-running war with solar energy companies.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision allowed corporations and special interest groups to spend as much money as they like to influence elections without disclosing the source or their spending. The court left the door open to lawmakers to at least require disclosures, but the Arizona Legislature instead repealed the few restraints that existed and left it up to the federal Internal Revenue Service to determine whether a dark money group qualified for exemptions for campaign spending and disclosure laws.

Burns has pushed hard to force APS to disclose what it spent two years ago. APS has refused, citing its free speech rights to spend as much money as it liked without disclosure under the terms of Citizens United.

Burns got an Arizona attorney general’s opinion saying as an ACC commissioner he had a right to look at the APS books, but other commissioners refused to support his request.

Burns then attempted to hire a private investigator to look into the APS political spending, but the other ACC commissioners refused to support that request also.

Tobin said Burns is benefiting from large contributions from the solar industry — he said it amounts to about $500,000 — while Melvin and Gray are both declared Clean Elections candidates and he (Tobin) is using his own money and some supporter contributions.

Solar companies two years ago also spent money to influence elections, but only a fraction of the reputed APS campaign. The solar companies used a different provision of the law that did require them to disclose their spending.

Neither campaign is supposed to coordinate its efforts directly with the candidates involved.

The FBI is currently investigating the Corporation Commission and APS to determine whether anyone violated campaign laws.

Controversy has swirled around the commission for months because one sitting commissioner sent hundreds of emails to Little, Forese and APS officials during the campaign which he subsequently erased. Critics maintain the emails could have violated the law by effectively coordinating the APS dark money campaign with the campaigns of Forese and Little.

Material passed out at the Tea Party meeting by Melvin, stated that every lawsuit brought to prove the case on dark money has been lost and, “After months of harassment and bullying commissioners, there has been no evidence of any wrongdoing.”

“The Republican commissioners are stellar public servants,” Melvin said.

He said his goal is to fight the attempts to turn the nation into a welfare state.

“We can help put people back to work with reliable and affordable water and power.”

Melvin said nuclear power has been used by the U.S. Navy in its aircraft carriers, submarines, etc., for 60 years without injury or death. “It has a role in the future (of energy production).”

He said the future for a secure supply of water has to come from using the latest in desalinization technology, developed in Israel, in the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific, working with Sonora and Baja, Mexico. His proposal is to give Sonora and Baja the rights to the desalinized water in exchange for their rights to Colorado River water to be used by the Central Arizona Project.

Tied to that, he is working to get all the federal lands in the West turned over to the states, Melvin said.

APS is currently seeking an 8 percent rate increase. It also wants to impose extra charges on homeowners with solar power systems and pay far less when it buys excess power from those solar systems.

Two Democrats are running unopposed in their primary. Former lawmakers Tom Chabin and Bill Mundell both say they would vote to force APS to disclose its dark money spending.