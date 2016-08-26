Future Small Projects May Bypass Payson Planning & Zoning

The Town of Payson is making the abandonment process a little easier.

At the last council meeting, the council held a first public hearing to amend the unified development code’s procedures to abandon town rights-of-way and easements.



Recently, a homeowner asked the town to abandon a portion of land on his property so he could build a garage off his home. The garage will sit on what is currently the town’s right-of-use. The town has the right-of-use because of a small ditch that runs down the side of his property. However, the town does not need the entire width of the section to reach the ditch, so it is appropriate to let him have some of that land back to build a garage, said LaRon Garrett, town manager.

In the past, the abandonment process was quite “onerous,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, with Community Development. First, the project would have to go to engineering for approval, then the Planning and Zoning Commission and finally, the town council.

DeSchaaf said the Planning and Zoning Commission would be taken out of the process to speed up the process, going from 90 days to 60 days approval.

DeSchaaf and Garrett said for larger or complicated projects, they would still go to Planning and Zoning and the community could still weigh in.

Mayor Kenny Evans said the change to the UDC would apply to small tracks of land.

Also at the recent meeting, the council voted unanimously to send a favorable recommendation to the Arizona State Liquor Board for Ayothaya Thai Café, 136 E. Highway 260, to receive a liquor license.