Payson Crafts Rules For Community Districts

Although the process to pass a Community Facilities District would be as lengthy as Main Street is long, the Payson council Thursday night approved a way for a developer to get funding for improvement work.

The council approved a Community Facilities District (CFD) policy laying out how a developer or business owner would go about crafting a CFD and passing a bond to fund improvement work, such as the American Gulch project. That project calls for adding a biking/walking path and park along what is now just an overgrown drainage that runs the length of Main Street. Some feel improving the gulch would attract new businesses and make Main Street a destination and not just a pass through on the way to Green Valley Park.

The plan to fix the gulch could cost millions. A CFD would spread the costs out over all the property owners likely to benefit.

First, a person or entity must apply to create a CFD. The town cannot form its own CFD. So far, no one has turned in the paperwork for a CFD.

Communities in the Valley and Prescott Valley have already created CFDs. One district in Prescott, established in 2006, includes various parking, access and sidewalk improvements to businesses off Highway 69.

Under the new policy, an applicant would have to pay a $10,000 application fee and provide an additional $25,000 deposit for the town to review the application and the formation and administration of the CFD.

The applicant would then have to outline the proposed improvements and complete a feasibility study. This would assure the work would benefit the business or residents in the district at a reasonable cost. It would most likely not make sense, for example, for the town to approve a $20 million bond for the American Gulch with only a few businesses helping to pay it back.

Before filing a petition, the applicant would have to get the approval of 25 percent of the owners within the proposed CFD. Actually establishing the CFD would require the approval of at least 50 percent of the property owners within that district.

If the town council did not think the CFD was right for the town, they could deny it.

One resident worried the CFD would raise his taxes.

Councilor Rick Croy said the council wasn’t approving a CFD, just the approval process. If the town receives an application, the community would have lots of opportunities to weigh in.

Sheila DeSchaaf, with community development, said this policy just sets the expectations and is a starting point.

She said the process to establish a CFD is lengthy.