Roosevelt Dam Hike Trailhead: From Payson, drive Highway 87 south to Highway 288 and drive to Roosevelt Lake, past the bridge, past mile marker 243, and turn to the right where the brown sign tells you to turn left for Roosevelt Lake Visitors Center. Turn into the access road to the trailer park. Take the first right and park in the cemetery lot. One hour, 50-mile drive from Payson. Distance: 2.8 miles one-way. Difficulty: Moderate due to the steep, narrow, rocky trail. Hiking sticks recommended. Highlights: Views of the mountains, valley and marina. Wildflowers in the spring. View of the dam and the informational plaques.

The sky was overcast and spits of rain could be felt. We had all checked the forecast that morning, like good little hikers, and the lake area was supposed to be dry. Since it seems that we all check different weather forecasts, we had a long haggle.

Finally deciding to ignore the clouds, we piled into cars at 8:30 a.m. and drove south, then east on Highway 288, heading to the trailhead across the highway from the ranger’s visitor center. No high clearance vehicles today, it was highway all the way to the trailhead.

We saw multiple rainbows on the drive down, including double rainbows with colors all the way to indigo as the dark clouds broke and reformed along the highway.

Reassembled at the trailhead, our first stop was the Pioneer Cemetery, with the graves of workers who died while building Roosevelt Dam. One, a boy, was only 13. The cemetery has rock-lined paths that wind among the graves marked with crosses or just piles of rocks. A few have headstones and name the deceased, one even their profession. I like this cemetery, which has returned to desert — with desert plants and cactus growing on the graves. We saw Engelmann’s prickly pear sporting light yellow blooms and barrel cactus with eye-searing magenta blossoms adorning the workers’ final resting places.

We finally left the cemetery behind, closing the gate behind us. We walked up the hill to the Arizona Trail. Southbound on the Thompson Trail, the AZT heads for Cottonwood Creek. Northbound, the trail heads for the bridge. Don’t be fooled by the sign at the junction. It’s really 2.8 miles to the bridge.

As we moved along the steep and rocky trail, we saw just about every yellow flower that blooms in Arizona. My Wildflowers of Arizona book didn’t cover even half of the ones we saw along the way. Most prevalent were the brittlebushes, which turned whole hillsides yellow along with an abundance of desert marigold. The washes held, among many other flowers, golden crownbeard and hairy desert sunflower. As we circled around the side of the mountain, in shady places in the washes we found bird-bill dayflower.

On the backside of the mountain, we could look over the valley below us, stunning in its dress of yellow. We could see a natural cave in the reddish brown rock to the right and to the left and above it, a mine entrance. Tailings left their mark down the apron of the mountain. Several of our group were tempted to take off over the valley floor and climb up to these curiosities, but decided to save it for another day and a private excursion.

We plodded on, up and up, until we were two-thirds of the way around our mountain. Here, the steep, rocky trail led us down into a wash and up the side of the next mountain. I was glad I had my hiking sticks along. Depending on the micro-climate between these mountains and washes, we found desert globe mallow, mariposa lily, and many others.

We rested at about the halfway point on a high point of land, the lake and the marina on our right, the stunning mountains on the left. By now, the sky had mostly cleared and we were warm from the climb, a 1,700-foot ascent at the highest point. We snacked to enjoy the view and rest. The final mile was mostly a descent to a wash crossing. Half a mile from the road, we spotted a herd of javelina traveling toward the highway. They obviously didn’t like that we were there, turning to run back up the wash before changing their minds and going back toward the highway. We worried the trail would force us to cross their path: We certainly didn’t want to tangle with javelina guarding their young. We needn’t have worried. By the time we reached the crossing, the javelina were long gone. After another uphill stretch, we descended to the gate onto the highway.

Here we turned left and walked along the shoulder of Highway 288 to the east a short distance, then 88 to the dam overview parking lot. We had left a car here to take drivers back to the trailhead. While we waited for the cars, we studied the dam and the many informational signs about the original Salt River, the construction and the history of the area.

Standing amidst the flowers, I was glad we hadn’t let the clouds scare us away.