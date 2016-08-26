Town Of Payson Award Program Begins With Airport Manager, Donor

In an effort to recognize town employees who go above and beyond, the Town of Payson has started a Hero of Payson award program.

On Thursday night, Aug. 4, the town council recognized Ray Law, Payson Municipal Airport coordinator, and Dennis Dueker as the first Hero award recipients.

Law and Dueker received the award after the town received a thank you letter from pilot Ken Foote of Prescott.

Foote wrote that he and his family often land at the Payson Airport, eat at the Crosswinds Restaurant, then camp at the airport campground. The next day, they usually eat breakfast at Crosswinds and fly home.

In November, several people donated money for the town to buy a used courtesy vehicle for pilots to use when they land in Payson. Law helped set up the rental program.

Foote wrote in July, his family finally got to explore the area outside the airport. They went to Woods Canyon Lake, the Tonto Natural Bridge and other sites. They spent three nights in town and spent about $500.

Foote commended the town and airport for getting the car and said Law and Dueker always goes out of their way to make him feel welcome.

He said landing in Payson is always an enjoyable experience.

Law said he was “absolutely honored” to receive the award. He also recalled when the runway was gravel.

Dueker took several of Law’s children for horseback rides on his Clydesdale horses at Dueker Ranch.

To use Payson’s courtesy vehicle, pilots fill out a one-page application. The car is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 928-472-4748 to reserve it. There is no charge, but pilots are asked to return it with a full tank of gas.