Valley Man Sentenced For Weapons Misconduct

A Valley man will spend the next two years in prison for resisting arrest and weapons misconduct.

On Oct. 25, officers with the Payson Police Department stopped a vehicle for speeding. Daniel Arnold Marquez, who was a passenger, gave officers a fictitious name. Officers later identified him and learned that he had a parole violation warrant.

Marquez struggled with officers as they placed him under arrest.

During the subsequent investigation, officers discovered a firearm inside the vehicle and one of the occupants stated that it belonged to Marquez, according to Deputy Gila County Attorney Robert Swinford, who handled the case.

As part of the plea, Marquez admitted to prior felony convictions and received an enhanced sentencing range.

On July 11, Judge Tim Wright sentenced Marquez to two years in the Arizona Department of Corrections and he will be placed on supervised probation for 24 months after his release from prison.