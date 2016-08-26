Community Garden Hosts Food Preservation Class

Have bushels of beans? How about pecks of peppers? Tons of tomatoes?

Well, the Payson Community Garden has a class for you.

At 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Church of the Nazarene, canning and dehydrating pros will teach Rim Country gardeners how to do the water bath and high-pressure canning methods.

They will also tell folks how to find the best dehydrator.

One aficionado said she makes all the dried food her husband takes out on his hunting trips by dehydrating.

Saves tons of money.

Learn expert tips and pick up packets of information to help make canning easy and possible.

Beginners will feel like pros putting up all the bounty of their gardens to enjoy all year.