Payson Council Candidate Barbara Underwood's Questionnaire Answers

Editor's note: The Roundup sent each candidate a questionnaire to answer. Their answers are printed unedited.

Education/service/work background:

After graduating in the top 5% of my High School, at the age of 19, I moved to Payson with my husband where we started our own business. Over the years, we expanded our business with the purchase of two shopping centers and land off Tyler Parkway. I am currently serving the community through my volunteer work with the Payson Senior Center, Mogollon Sporting Association, Payson School Board, Arizona School Board Association, and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

How long have you lived in Payson:

I moved to Payson in 1977, 39 years ago, which has given me a perspective on the changes that have taken place over the years. I will take this perspective to guide me in my decision making on the council.

Why are you running for office:

I am running for Town Council because I love Payson and I want to represent the people. I feel that every citizen should be given a voice in local government.

What do you like best about living in Payson:

The thing I like most about Payson is the people. The friends I have made over the years will remain my friends for the rest of my life. In addition, the geographical location of Payson affords us four mild seasons and family friendly outdoor activities.



What would you like to see improve:

Our town is coming out of a recession, and I would like to see higher paying jobs and clean industry to help sustain the town and diversify the tax base.



If you join the council, what can residents expect from you:

Paysonites can expect me to be an advocate. I will be a voice for all of the citizens of Payson as I simply want to strive to make Payson a healthy and vibrant town for our citizens to live in. Nobody comes to a meeting more prepared than I am with information that I have received from staff, input from stakeholders, and research from sources outside of the area.

What do you hope to accomplish while on the council:

I hope to increase the tax base by increasing light industry and promoting tourism.

What are your top 3 priorities:

We have a number of great businesses in our town that we need to continue to support and help grow. Along with those businesses, I feel the town needs to continue to look for and attract clean industry to help with our tax base.

We have secured the CC Cragin water to ensure our residents a reliable water source. Now we need to make sure we have plans in place to finish and finance it. Due to the recession our roads have been neglected. I would like to see us create a plan to maintain and improve our roads.



How are you qualified to serve as a councilor/mayor:

My years of experience with policy, budgets, and personnel through my work on the School Board, Senior Center Board, Mogollon Sporting Association Board, and my businesses has given me knowledge that qualifies me to serve as a councilor. I have also attended several Law conferences, workshops, and classes to prepare me for my role on the town council.

What could the council be doing better: One area of weakness I have noticed is communication. Communication is the key to resolving disputes before they escalate and it keeps the community aware and builds trust. Also, I think all staff needs to be appreciated and acknowledged for their contribution to our town.

What is the best way for voters to learn more about you?

The best way to learn more about me is to talk to me directly or those who know me best. I feel that the best way to get to know someone is through communication. My email is barbaraunderwood@yahoo.com and my cell phone number is 928-517-2272.