Payson Council Candidate Hallie Overman-Jackman's Questionnaire Answers

Editor's note: The Roundup sent each candidate a questionnaire to answer. Their answers are printed unedited.

I Attended Butler University, I worked in the Jewelry Business for over 30 years in diamond importing, design and retail. Upon early retirement, I moved to Payson and opened a Payroll Company and did Land Development.

I moved to Payson in 1998 (18 yrs.)

I am running for Town Council because I feel I can make a very positive impact on the way our Town operates. I know that I would bring a great deal of experience to the Town Council, through the different Boards, Organization and Commissions that I have held. I bring a great deal of expertise in finance, community development and handling personnel issues to the table.

The people of Payson are amazing!!! We have so many talented people, from so many different backgrounds in our community. The knowledge that they have to share and their generosity is totally overwhelming. We are so blessed to have so many wonderful, bright and intelligent individuals living in Payson and the surrounding area. In times of need, whether it be for our food banks or housing displaced people and animals, because of Forest Fires, our Community always steps up to the plate to help one another.

I would like to see the Town of Payson REALLY become business friendly, not just "talk the talk" but "walk the walk.” I would want the Community Development and Engineering Depart to truly become business friendly. I would make sure that all Town Codes would be enforced equally and individual and companies received fast and accurate information. The Town is dealing with peoples livelihoods, this is how many feed their families, it is not fair or right to cause individual or business unnecessary delays, time is money. I will also work to restore many of the Citizen Review groups, roads, design review, etc. We have a lot of talent in our community, we need to take advantage of all that experience.

When elected, the residents of Payson will always hear the truth from me on Town issues. They will see Town Codes equally enforced. Payson Town Departments and personnel will be more responsive to their needs and concerns.



The retention of Police and Firemen will become a priority, these ladies and gentlemen put their lives on the line everyday for us, we have far too many leaving our Town and going elsewhere due highly to salary constraints.

Beautification of our Town, we have tons of Codes dealing with what is suppose to be done, we need to have them enforced. Our commercial corridor is full of weeds and debris, this needs to be address and resolved.

Many Town and Cities have codes regarding pan handling, we need to get this resolved for our businesses.

What I will accomplish, when elected, refer to the above.

Top 3 Priorities:

Town Department becoming truly Business and individual friendly.

Town Codes equally enforced

Police retention improved

Land use and planning knowledge: Elected to Arizona Planning Association Board of Directors

Past Town of Payson Planning and Zoning Commissioner

Strong knowledge of Town of Payson Codes

Experienced in reading engineering plans & Project review

Executive management experience: Contract review experience

Business Owner

Personnel issues

Confidentiality issues

Budget understanding

Community Commitment: Past President of Rim Country Rotary

Secretary Rim Country Rotary

Payson Area Food Drive

Board Member of Friends of Payson Park & Recreation

Secretary of Friends if Payson Parks & Recreation

Magic on the Mountain Christmas Decorations Green Valley Park

Heritage Festival Chair 08 and 09

Past Treasurer of Payson Community Kids

The Best way to contact me is email Halliepayson@yahoo.com or 928-238-0091