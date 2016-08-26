Payson Council Candidate Janell Sterner's Questionnaire Answers

Editor's note: The Roundup sent each candidate a questionnaire to answer. Their answers are printed unedited.
Education/service/work background:
I have a BA in Elementary Education. I participated in a STEM Leadership program and was a former D.A.R.E. president. I worked at America West Airlines, teacher with 12 years experience and I’m the Director/Teacher for the Preschool Program at Payson Christian School.
How long have you lived in Payson:
Frist came to Payson in 1978.
Why are you running for office:
I’m a part of this community and want to help make it flourish.
What do you like best about living in Payson:
Wonderful friendly people and of course the marvelous climate.
What would you like to see improve:
Simplify the permit process for commercial and residential.
If you join the council, what can residents expect from you:
I’m honest, trustworthy, and hard working. I earn a paycheck just like you.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the council:
Help attract higher paying jobs. Cut Red Tape! Expand youth volunteer programs.
What are your top 3 priorities:
Make Payson more business friendly, attract light industry and Develop Community Center.
How are you qualified to serve as a councilor/mayor:
I’m a citizen, a mom, an educator, a leader and share the same concerns as each of you.
What could the council be doing better:
We can always do a better job of representing all the people and all points of view.
Anything else:
Increase activities for young people.
What is the best way for voters to learn more about you?
Janell4council@yahoo.com
Facebook page: Sterner4Payson
