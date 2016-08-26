Payson Council Candidate Janell Sterner's Questionnaire Answers

Editor's note: The Roundup sent each candidate a questionnaire to answer. Their answers are printed unedited.

Education/service/work background:

I have a BA in Elementary Education. I participated in a STEM Leadership program and was a former D.A.R.E. president. I worked at America West Airlines, teacher with 12 years experience and I’m the Director/Teacher for the Preschool Program at Payson Christian School.

How long have you lived in Payson:

Frist came to Payson in 1978.

Why are you running for office:

I’m a part of this community and want to help make it flourish.

What do you like best about living in Payson:

Wonderful friendly people and of course the marvelous climate.

What would you like to see improve:

Simplify the permit process for commercial and residential.

If you join the council, what can residents expect from you:

I’m honest, trustworthy, and hard working. I earn a paycheck just like you.

What do you hope to accomplish while on the council:

Help attract higher paying jobs. Cut Red Tape! Expand youth volunteer programs.



What are your top 3 priorities:

Make Payson more business friendly, attract light industry and Develop Community Center.

How are you qualified to serve as a councilor/mayor:

I’m a citizen, a mom, an educator, a leader and share the same concerns as each of you.

What could the council be doing better:

We can always do a better job of representing all the people and all points of view.

Anything else:

Increase activities for young people.

What is the best way for voters to learn more about you?

Janell4council@yahoo.com

Facebook page: Sterner4Payson