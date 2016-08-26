Payson Council Candidate Kim Chittick's Questionnaire Answers

Editor's note: The Roundup sent each candidate a questionnaire to answer. Their answers are printed unedited.

Education/service/work background:

California State College and University system. 20 years as an Auditor. Too many volunteer positions to list. (Besides, in the interest of respecting the need for non-profits to maintain political neutrality, I will not name the ones to whom I have given my efforts. Their ongoing needs are far more important than mine.)

How long have you lived in Payson:

22 years in September

Why are you running for office:

Because I believe I can make a positive difference in our community.

What do you like best about living in Payson:

Being surrounded by National Forest and the strong sense of community

What would you like to see improve:

I would like to see Payson be transitioned from being a “pass-thru” community, to a destination.

If you join the council, what can residents expect from you:

Residents can expect honesty, transparency and a willingness to do my homework so that I am voting as an informed Council person.

What do you hope to accomplish while on the council:

I would very much like for us to find, establish and develop, a “center”, a “heart” of Payson. I would also like to see an increase in small, locally owned businesses prospering, rather than simply surviving.

What are your top 3 priorities:

(1) Ascertain means by which Town of Payson can better serve our locally owned businesses, as well as bring more diverse businesses to our community. (2) Find and develop the “heart” of Payson, in order to give our community a sense of place. (3) Increase the usability of the Multi-event center by partnering with the Tonto Apache Tribe.

How are you qualified to serve as a Councilor/Mayor:

I have served as a Director on several Boards. I have a strong desire to serve and make a difference in our community. I am semi-retired, so, I have the time to dedicate to the study, research and “homework” that being a Town Council person requires.

What could the council be doing better:

I believe that our current Council has completed their elected duties to the best of their abilities and in keeping with their personal beliefs, philosophies and ethics. My goal is not to be better than someone else, or to critique the job someone else is doing, but instead to be the best that I can be for our Town.



Anything else:

I moved to Payson 22 years ago and adopted Payson as my hometown. I love Payson and the Rim Country and have no intention of leaving, therefore, I feel that it is my responsibility to be the difference I want to see in my world.

What is the best way for voters to learn more about you?

My candidate Facebook page is listed under Kim Chittick, and my email address is kimforpaysoncouncil@gmail.com