Payson Council Candidate Rick Croy's Questionnaire Answers

Editor's note: The Roundup sent each candidate a questionnaire to answer. Their answers are printed unedited.

Education / service / work background

Business classes at U of A / Air National Guard 6 years / Small business owner in Tucson for 15 years , Real estate sales in Tucson 2 years , 2 years in Payson. Ran the Community Action Program CAP in Payson for 18 years prior to retirement. President and founder of Payson Regional Housing Development since 2003. PRHD developed and are General partner owners of Green Valley Apartments and Canal Senior Apartments in Payson. Served as Payson Councilman for past 8 years.

How long have you lived in Payson?

I have lived here since 1991.

Why are you running for office?

To see that we as a council continue to keep Payson financially solvent. Help promote sound growth and development. Seeking a solution to covering the event center and completion of water delivery from the Cragin Reservoir. Seek and follow the wishes of the majority of Payson voters.

What do you like best about living in Payson?

Four season climate, small town, community concern and involvement.

What would you like to see improve?

Business growth, town revenues from tourism, street maintenance, event center, down main street to Green Valley lake improvement.

If you join the council, what can residents expect from you?

Continuation of my resident support I have shown for the past 8 years on the council.

What do you hope to accomplish while on the council?