Dog Owners Ignoring Laws About Pooches In Markets

The man carried his Labrador retriever puppy into the grocery store, found a cart and sat the dog in the space designed to hold toddlers and easily damaged food.
He certainly couldn’t leave his precious pet in the hot car while he shopped.
He tried to conceal the animal when he saw a store employee walking in his direction.
Every summer managers at Payson’s three area grocery stores must deal with people bringing dogs into their businesses.
Not the legally allowed assistance dogs mind you, but your run of the mill canines that couldn’t assist a flea.
The problem seems to center mainly around out-of-town folks either on vacation or just away from home for a day or weekend not wanting to leave their pets in a hot car while they shop.
That’s admirable because it’s cruel and inhumane and also illegal in Arizona to leave your dog alone in a hot car when physical injury to or death of the animal is the likely result.
That’s why you shouldn’t take dogs with you to the store on hot days unless you have someone who can stay in the car with them with the air conditioning on.
If not, leave them home.
That’s the problem for many folks who are out of town and can’t or simply don’t want to leave the pet at home.
So, many of them simply take them into the store with them.
But that’s a violation of federal law to bring non-service animals into grocery stores.
The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) allows customers to shop with their assistance dogs.
Safeway’s Nancy Keane said her company takes this situation very seriously.
“From time to time we receive complaints from customers regarding service animals and pets in our stores,” she said. “We allow service animals in our stores for our customers who need them.
“But these animals have to be kept away from certain areas in the store (such as food preparation areas) and from riding in shopping carts where they may come into direct contact with food.
“At Albertsons and Safeway sanitation and food safety is a top priority. We cannot allow a situation that will pose a direct threat to the health or safety of our customers.”
Most grocery store chains welcome customers who need to bring service animals into their stores.
“Of course we welcome assistance dogs in our stores,” said Rob Johnson, customer relations manager for Bashas’ in the company’s headquarters in Chandler.
He said Bashas’ employees are instructed how to handle situations involving customers with dogs.
“You can ask them, ‘is that a service dog,’” Johnson said. “If they say it is, you’re permitted to ask what service the dog is there to perform. If they answer both of those questions (adequately) they can stay in the store with their dog.”
He said providing comfort is not a service that’s allowed under the law.
“What are called comfort animals are not permitted,” Johnson said. “People sometimes claim it is a service dog but if it’s a comforting kind of companion animal, like for emotional support, the ADA does not cover those. Those don’t pass muster. They are not recognized on the ADA as a legitimate service dog.”
If one of his employees faces that situation, Johnson said Bashas’ employees have been instructed how to proceed. “They’ll apologize and let them know, ‘we want your patronage, but that pet cannot come into the store,’” he said.
But there’s little a store employee can do if the person lies about the service the dog is performing. “The dog isn’t required to have identification,” Johnson said. “The ADA is very open and lenient about that. It’s up to us to hopefully get truthful answers. There isn’t anything a person with a service dog is required to show, it’s kind of an honor system. It’s not like when a cop pulls you over and asks for your ID and registration.”
Comments
don evans 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
I love dogs. I have three. But this article is spot on. I have never seen so many phony so called services dogs in my life. Ranging from the two giant newfoundland (120 lbs+) that were in Walmart today! I have also seen mini Chihuahua dogs being carried in the stores wearing phony service dog aprons that can be bought on the internet or made. It's getting out of hand, especially in the food sections. If you are going to claim service dog status for your pooch, you should have to prove it to a store Mgr. if requested. I'm thinking of claiming my two Jack Russell's are needed for Bi-Polar disorder. One for each side of my body.
Pat Randall 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
I have a dog that lets me know when my blood pressure is up or my sugar as I am diabetic. I would not think of taking her into a grocery store and am sick of seeing all the mangy animals being taken into Walmart.
jeffrey Aal 11 hours, 21 minutes ago
What is a socially responsible person to do? One one hand folks are almost encouraged to break a car window to free a dog, many states now have immunity for doing so. On the other, common sense and the law say no dogs in food areas. Remember the good old days, before all the conflicting laws, when it was just common sense to treat a dog well, and not take them into stores?
Pat Randall 9 hours, 32 minutes ago
Jeffery, What is the comparison of breaking a window to free a dog from a hot vehicle and taking a dirty little dog in the store and placing them in food baskets? I was getting ready to break out a back camper window on a pickup one day and the poor dog inside did it before I could get there. I had already called the dog catcher because the dog was having such a fit. I was sitting in my car with the refrigeration going for my dog. The dog catcher and the owners got there about the same time. She asked if the dog had water and they said yes. A five gallon jar to be exact with the lid on. Then they lied and said they had only been gone 10 minutes. I had waited over 20 min. before I called her and it took her another 15 min. to get there. I don't think she did anything to them. Glad there is a different dog catcher now.
david2wilcox 8 hours, 44 minutes ago
I was told by a Payson restaurant manager that there was nothing they could do if the dog is identified as a service dog. So, I looked into it on the internet. There is at least one site that substantiates that claim. On 8/19 I sent the message below to John McCain, Jake Flake and Paul Gosar. All I have received back is a request for a political denotion from Flake. Some of the claims on the website are partially contrary to Morris' article.
Dear Senator McCain, (et al)
I frequent airport restaurants at Payson and Sedona. I have noticed that many local people have discovered that they may register their pet dog as an emotional companion without having a disability with which the dog may "assist". Apparently, the restaurant management has no alternative but to allow the dogs to enter, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Reference the website posted at the end of this message.
It is difficult to believe that such unregulated circumnavigation of the law was intended. I do not want to share my eating environment with unnecessary animals. Just like smoking, an unclean animal does not belong in a restaurant.
Regards,
Website: https://www.officialservicedogregistry.com/register-your-dog/?gclid=CjwKEAjw3Nq9BRCw8OD6s4eI5HASJABsfCIaV3oiMYnuwls284ypMU6HRR0PZxJw0OmaoULzzCVx4BoCMx_w_wcB
