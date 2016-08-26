Dog Owners Ignoring Laws About Pooches In Markets

The man carried his Labrador retriever puppy into the grocery store, found a cart and sat the dog in the space designed to hold toddlers and easily damaged food.

He certainly couldn’t leave his precious pet in the hot car while he shopped.

He tried to conceal the animal when he saw a store employee walking in his direction.

Every summer managers at Payson’s three area grocery stores must deal with people bringing dogs into their businesses.

Not the legally allowed assistance dogs mind you, but your run of the mill canines that couldn’t assist a flea.

The problem seems to center mainly around out-of-town folks either on vacation or just away from home for a day or weekend not wanting to leave their pets in a hot car while they shop.

That’s admirable because it’s cruel and inhumane and also illegal in Arizona to leave your dog alone in a hot car when physical injury to or death of the animal is the likely result.

That’s why you shouldn’t take dogs with you to the store on hot days unless you have someone who can stay in the car with them with the air conditioning on.

If not, leave them home.

That’s the problem for many folks who are out of town and can’t or simply don’t want to leave the pet at home.

So, many of them simply take them into the store with them.

But that’s a violation of federal law to bring non-service animals into grocery stores.

The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) allows customers to shop with their assistance dogs.

Safeway’s Nancy Keane said her company takes this situation very seriously.

“From time to time we receive complaints from customers regarding service animals and pets in our stores,” she said. “We allow service animals in our stores for our customers who need them.

“But these animals have to be kept away from certain areas in the store (such as food preparation areas) and from riding in shopping carts where they may come into direct contact with food.

“At Albertsons and Safeway sanitation and food safety is a top priority. We cannot allow a situation that will pose a direct threat to the health or safety of our customers.”

Most grocery store chains welcome customers who need to bring service animals into their stores.

“Of course we welcome assistance dogs in our stores,” said Rob Johnson, customer relations manager for Bashas’ in the company’s headquarters in Chandler.

He said Bashas’ employees are instructed how to handle situations involving customers with dogs.

“You can ask them, ‘is that a service dog,’” Johnson said. “If they say it is, you’re permitted to ask what service the dog is there to perform. If they answer both of those questions (adequately) they can stay in the store with their dog.”

He said providing comfort is not a service that’s allowed under the law.

“What are called comfort animals are not permitted,” Johnson said. “People sometimes claim it is a service dog but if it’s a comforting kind of companion animal, like for emotional support, the ADA does not cover those. Those don’t pass muster. They are not recognized on the ADA as a legitimate service dog.”

If one of his employees faces that situation, Johnson said Bashas’ employees have been instructed how to proceed. “They’ll apologize and let them know, ‘we want your patronage, but that pet cannot come into the store,’” he said.

But there’s little a store employee can do if the person lies about the service the dog is performing. “The dog isn’t required to have identification,” Johnson said. “The ADA is very open and lenient about that. It’s up to us to hopefully get truthful answers. There isn’t anything a person with a service dog is required to show, it’s kind of an honor system. It’s not like when a cop pulls you over and asks for your ID and registration.”