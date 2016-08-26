Guevara Sentenced On Dui, Drug Charges

Reynaldo Guevara, 36, will do prison time after convictions for Aggravated DUI and Possession of Marijuana. Gila County Superior Court Judge Timothy M. Wright sentenced Guevara to two years in the Arizona Department of Corrections for driving drunk on a suspended license and placed Guevara on probation for two years for Possession of Marijuana.

On Sept. 3, 2015, Guevara was pulled over for a traffic stop by an Arizona Department of Public Safety Officer. The officer smelled the odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment. Blood test results confirmed Guevara had THC, an active metabolite of marijuana, in his blood while he was driving. Guevara also had a bag of marijuana. A young child was riding in the car at the time.

Guevara also had a prior felony conviction for Possession of a Forgery Device in Maricopa County in 2012.