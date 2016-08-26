Man Gets 1.75 Years For Lying To Police About Identity

A man who tried to avoid arrest by giving police the wrong name was sentenced to prison earlier this month for criminal impersonation.

During a traffic stop in which Seth Backus, 27, was a passenger, Backus provided a Payson Police officer with a driver’s license belonging to another person to avoid being arrested for an outstanding probation violation warrant.

Backus also had marijuana at the time of his arrest.

Backus’ criminal history includes three prior felony convictions for burglary and two felony drug convictions, according to Deputy County Attorney Duncan J. Rose, who prosecuted the case.

On Aug. 8, Judge Timothy M. Wright sentenced Backus to 1.75 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections for criminal impersonation and 24 months of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.