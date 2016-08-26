Payson Mayor Candidate Michael Hughes's Questionnaire Answers

Editor's note: The Roundup sent each candidate a questionnaire to answer. Their answers are printed unedited. Hughes opponent, Craig Swartwood, did not submit a written response to the questionnaire.

Education/service/work background:

I graduated high school in Southern California in 1979. Went to a trade school in Phoenix the next year. Started out in architectural drafting and a switched over to automotive diagnostics.

When I moved to Payson in 1983, I began working in the building trades starting as a laborer and learning many of the different facets such as carpentry, roofing, painting, etc.

In 1998 I went to school for my real estate license and in 2006 went back to school to get my brokers license. I am currently an Associate Broker with ERA Young Realty.

I have served as a board member, officer, and president of the Central Arizona Board of Realtors. I have served as a deacon at my church and currently serve as a trustee. I am also on the board of directors for Grace Works Global, which is a Christian missionary organization that focuses on providing education to indigenous pastors in different areas of the world.

My work background is varied and diverse but my main areas of work have been either in the building trades, or in sales, with a lot of overlap. One thing that I am not and have not been is a general contractor or developer. I don't know where that got started. My main profession since 1998 has been a Realtor.

How long living in Payson:

33 years

Why am I running for office:

The number one reason is that I care about Payson. When I first ran for council in 2008, it was because the current administration at the time was decidedly "anti growth" and I saw the negative impact it was having on the local economy. My wife and I almost moved. But then I decided that this is my home, my children's home, and my grand children's home so I decided to get involved.

Right after I was elected the Great Recession hit and we as the council had to make some very hard decisions in the best interests of the town. There were some very tough years financially but with out of the box solutions to issues and the sacrifices the employees made we have been able to weather the storm better than many others.

Now we are in recovery mode. Things are getting better but the job is not finished yet.

Like best about Payson:

That is a hard question because there are so many things. The friendly people, atmosphere, weather, lifestyle. To some it up I would say that it's home, it's my home.

See Improve:

Many of the things that people say they want improved or that candidates say they want to do are not necessarily within the power or ability of the town or the council to do. Personally I would like people to work together to make this town the best it can be. That means listening to someone else's point of view and realizing that everyone can have good ideas and solutions to issues and being respectful always.

What can residents expect:

That I will make the best decisions I can for the town as a whole. I will have an open door policy.

Top priorities:

Number one is to continue to work on improving the financial position of the town. No matter what else you want to do, if you don't have a way of paying for it, you can't do it.

Two, one of the strategic challenges that both Payson and the surrounding areas will soon be facing is affordable fire protection and emergency medical serve. And I think that it has two major components. One is that we may need to regionalize fire protection. And two, how we can more efficiently and economically provide both fire protection and emergency medical service.

Three, be prepared for the unexpected. Things will alway come up when you are in office that will take away from the goals that you have. Being prepared for for that eventuality will allow you to better deal with the unexpected and give you a better chance to achieve the goals that you first set out to accomplish.

Qualifications:

I am in my 8th year currently on the council and 6th as Vice-Mayor. On the budget committee for the last 7 years.

Served on the town Affordable Housing task force. Graduate of the town leadership academy.

What could the council do better:

I think that given the limited resources that we have had to work with the last 8 years and the challenges we have faced that the council has done a pretty good job of managing the town.

Going forward, that we make good strategic decisions that will benefit the town 5,10 and 20 years down the road.

You can reach me by phone or text @ 928.978.4485

Town e-mail is mhughes@paysonaz.gov

My personal/ business e-mail is michael@mdhughesre.com