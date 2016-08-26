Payson Council Candidates Weigh In On Community Facilities Districts

Three Payson Town Council candidates responded to a Roundup request to weigh in on Community Facilities Districts. Hallie Overman Jackman and incumbent Rick Croy did not respond. The following responses are printed unedited.

Kim Chittick

I think that a CFD could be a good thing to ensure completion of a designated project in a timely and cost-efficient manner, as well as ensuring due consideration to all concerned parties. The policy as set forth appears to be comprehensive and to cover most eventualities. However, if I were voting on this policy, I would want more information pursuant to how the fees and guidelines compare to those policies of towns of comparable size, population and demographics.

Barbara Underwood

One of my goals as a future council member is to support and promote local businesses. I am in favor of the proposed Community Facilities District Policy. This would allow a group of property owners to come together and form a Community Facilities District. The group could then go out and bond for the improvements and levy the group’s property until the bonds are paid off. This would allow for major projects to be constructed without impacting others in the community. This would be a win-win for the businesses and the town to be able to get these major projects completed.

Janell Sterner

I think a CFD if properly done, with citizen committee input, would benefit Payson that would enhance the infrastructure of new development such as the American Gulch. The only concern I have would be is the town committed to the lasting consequences of its own bonding and standing in the debt marketplace if the project fails?