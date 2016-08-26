Rim Country Mountain Bike Association Partners With Trails App

Score another win for Michael Bonnette and the Rim Country Mountain Bike Association — now recognized as the mountain bike club of the Rim Country area on MTB Project’s website and application.

“Our club is now officially recognized by MTB Project and I am in the process of sending over .gpx files to them and writing out trail descriptions so we can have our area trails listed on their app,” said Bonnette.

MTB Project started in 2013 with the idea that local riders, who know the ins and outs of trails, can share photos, videos and GPS created maps on an application for other riders.

MTB goes beyond traditional trail maps that simply show a single trail. It has “Featured Rides,” which are described on the website as, “a complete, recommended route that might include parts or all of several trails and maybe even portions of roads to connect them.” (www.mtbproject.com)

MTB rates trails from easy (five percent grade) to intermediate to extremely difficult (15 plus percent grade, obstacles and harder sections) and everything in between.

MTB admits it’s different from other mapping sites because it’s a guide — kind of like meeting a local mountain bike rider and downloading the information you’d like to know before you go: descriptions, photos and maps.

MTB has a close relationship with the International Mountain Biking Association. The IMBA staff and members contribute to the MTB database, review and edit the trails and photos uploaded to the site. In return, IMBA uses the MTB data in their advocacy efforts.

Bonnette said with this recognition, mountain bikers from out of town will know that RCMBA takes care of the local trails and hopes to build more.

“Soon, when people ask where to ride in our area, we can turn them on to the app and it will show them how to get there and they can follow it through GPS on their phone so they do not get lost,” said Bonnette.