Chicken Vs. Egg

Editor:

Recently this paper and our community leaders were discussing what Payson needed first, educated workers or quality jobs. The Payson Area Economic Development Strategic Plan indicated we must attract both. I believe that thinking is a little premature. If we want to attract quality jobs and trained workers, we must first get our Payson house in order.

The first step is building a viable transportation system. History shows that communities that grew and prospered had a good transportation network. We must repair/develop our roads and reduce the congestion on our two major highways. Businesses can only succeed when there is good movement of their commodities.

But today, transportation is broader than just roads. We now have business transportation over lines and airways. We must develop redundancy in our phone and electric services to ensure dependability. No business would take a serious look at a location that has only one line coming in for all our communication needs.

Our town fathers must also establish a list of educational requirements needed for future local jobs and then develop a scholarship program with our community college. When we begin to train our young thinkers and have the necessary infrastructure in place we will be in a position to compete for the type of businesses that would be the best fit for our community.

We need to keep these goals in mind as we select our leaders and then support their efforts to bring these challenges to fruition.

Tom Loeffler