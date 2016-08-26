Christopher Creek Man Dies After Chain Reaction Crash

A Christopher Creek man died Monday after crashing several vehicles in a Payson intersection.

Daniel James Roles, 58, was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma westbound on State Route 260 when he suffered an undetermined medical issue and crashed into three vehicles at the intersection of Manzanita Street and East State Route 260, according to the Payson Police Department.

Three of the vehicles were just beginning to leave the Manzanita intersection after the light changed green when Roles sideswiped one vehicle and rear ended another vehicle, which caused it to strike a third vehicle.

All four vehicles were westbound on State Route 260.

Paramedics treated Roles on scene for a medical condition that happened before the accident. Roles later died due to this medical condition at Banner Payson Medical Center.

Two other people were transported to the Banner Payson Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Initial medical assessment by the Gila County Medical Examiner indicates Roles’ medical condition was the contributing factor to the accident. Police Chief Don Engler said what that medical condition was is still being determined.

At least one lane of westbound 260 was blocked for hours Monday as crews investigated