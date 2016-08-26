College Will Never Open

Editor:

In the past several weeks, there have been quite a few comments on Facebook, and other social media, about the college coming to town. There will never be a college in Payson — at least not during my lifetime. There are several reasons why I make this statement.

The first reason is political. Politicians, not all, will make any statement, tell the people what they want to hear as long as it will advance their career. These statements can range from a little fib to an outright lie.

Next: Our town is controlled by a very small group of residents who do not want Payson to grow and will do anything to prevent growth. Several members of this group have made this statement in public. This group is known as “The Good Old Boys.” Some of them have been or are on the town council. HPR wanted to expand their operation and provide an additional 100-plus jobs in town. Instead of bending over backward to help them, our town council, with some help from The Good Old Boys, suddenly came up with code and zoning restrictions on airport property HPR wanted to buy or already owned. At last report, HPR is moving its new operations to Texas where, rumors have it, they will receive a free building as well as no, or greatly reduced, taxes for several years. The existing operations will remain here, for now, but there will be no new jobs for Payson.

Payson is turning into a retirement community. Families with young children do not want to move here because our school system is substandard and there is nothing for young children to do. About the only career that our high school prepares its graduates for is flipping burgers. They are forced to leave town to further their education. As the young residents leave and the older residents are dying, Payson is shrinking. The town is constantly crying it has no money. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that the tax base is shrinking, but instead of trying to attract new business the town council, with some help from The Good Old Boys, goes out of its way to discourage growth. I do not want Payson to grow into another Mesa or Tempe, but it must grow to sustain itself. We need more places to shop besides Walmart.

Running a town is exactly like running a business. The only difference is that a town does not have to show a profit, though it would be nice. Any business person will tell you that you have to be aggressive and go after new business. The only way to do this is to replace the entire town council, including the mayor, with forward thinking people who understand this concept. The grip of The Good Old Boys must be broken. Until this happens, the downward cycle will continue until Payson is broke and turns into another Jerome. Would I like to be on the town council? I would love to, but The Good Old Boys will see to it that never happens. People like me would stir up the pot too much and ruffle too many feathers.

I could leave Payson but the problems would still exist for the remaining residents. Payson may be a sleepy little town, but it’s time to wake up and smell the roses.

Bob Graziano