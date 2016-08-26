Dark Money Insanity

This is getting crazy. We’ve got to do something about dark money.

The Centers for Investigative Journalism reports that dark money groups have spent at least $500,000 to influence the primaries for the state legislature. So far, that doesn’t include spending in District 6, which represents Rim Country and much of northern Arizona. However, expect to see dark money special interest groups dominate races in November.

The Arizona Republic reported this week that New York billionaire Robert Mercer has poured at least $200,000 into the Arizona senate primary campaign of Dr. Kelli Ward, who is attempting to unseat Sen. John McCain. Mercer has previously backed both Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.

The money apparently contributed to a $400,000 barrage of attack ads that accused McCain of “betraying us on amnesty,” for favoring a comprehensive approach that combined tougher border security with a path to legal status for some 11 million, law-abiding, undocumented immigrants.



Moreover, Rep. Paul Gosar — an ultra-conservative congressman who represents northern Gila County — is facing a roughly $280,000 barrage of attack ads from Right Way SuperPAC, a Virginia-based political action committee formed in June, according to another story in the Republic. Gosar is seeking a fourth term in a safe Republican district, but faces a challenge from Ray Strauss, a former Buckeye councilman and minister. The roots and motives of the dark money flooding into the district remain unclear.

Strauss has raised only about $100,000 and has just $8,000 cash on hand — compared to Gosar’s $450,000 — with $183,000 cash on hand.

Two years ago, the dark money Fund for Growth targeted Gosar. Since then, he has reportedly moved from 65 percent support for the Club for Growth’s agenda to 90 percent.

Clearly, special interest groups are staging a financial coup without any need to even reveal where they’re getting their money. This comes courtesy of U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and the failure of either Congress or the state legislatures to require meaningful disclosure.

Alas, it will get worse between now and November.

This is crazy.