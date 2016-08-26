He's A Rodeo Clown For Life

“My wife told me we were getting old and we need to start writing things down,” he tells the crowd.

“The other night we were sitting there watching TV and she said, ‘I would like a bowl of ice cream.’”

He pauses for effect. The families in the stands, the cowboys waiting their turn to rope, the announcer in the booth all pause to listen.

“I told her I would get it for her.

“She said, ‘You better write it down, because I don’t only want a bowl of ice cream, I also want whip cream on it.’”

He pauses again, looking quizzically comical, in face paint, a straw hat and suspendered pants loose enough to harbor a family of ferrets.

“I said, ‘I can remember you want ice cream with whip cream on it.’

“She said, ‘You better write it down, because I want ice cream with whipped cream on it and a cherry on top.’

“I looked at her and said, ‘I can remember you want ice cream with whipped cream with a cherry on top.’”

Everybody’s listening now, except maybe the bull riders, checking their gear, looking through the bars at the killer eyes of the 1,200-pound bulls.

Landis continues, looking perfectly serious over the curve of his tennis ball of a scarlet honker. “I was in the kitchen for a while, then I finally brought out the bacon and eggs and set hem in front of her.

“She stared at them for a while.

“Then looked up at me and asked, ‘where is the toast?’”

The crowd roars with laughter.

Landis has been cracking them up between the broncs, bulls, rodeo queens and heelers going on 40 years.

Donnie Landis grew up around rodeos.

He’s a fourth generation rodeo cowboy.

His great-grandfather was a pick up man, his grandfather rode bucking broncos, his mother served as a rodeo secretary and his father did it all -- riding rough stock, bullfighting and performing as a rodeo clown and producing rodeos in California. He was one of the founders of the California Cowboys Pro Rodeo Association.

Donnie, who calls himself a rodeo clown, barrel man and entertainer, has been working rodeos since he turned 12. He joined the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association when he was 18.

He’s now 56.

And he has no plans to slow down.

“Well, there is no retirement, so you gotta stay in it,” he said. “I’ll be working ’till I’m dead.”

Good thing he’s enjoying himself.

“I happen to love this sport,” he said. “I get to travel all around the 48 states. I get to see things people only get to read about in history books. And I get to be my own boss. I don’t have to really answer to anybody. I work minimal hours a week and I make more than a college graduate.”

How much?

“I make six digits,” he said.

So why can’t you retire when you feel the time is right?

“I spend a lot of money,” he said. “Look,” he says tilting his head back and opening his lips, “I need new teeth.”

Yes, he’s a natural comedian.

Perhaps he’d have been at home on a stage.

But the only stage he’s known is covered in dirt.

And he’s in the spotlight most every weekend in some part of the country, providing a light-hearted break for fans between broncs throwing riders and cowboys wrestling steers.

He’s good at what he does. That’s evident by the laughter he generates.

He’s been called to work the prestigious Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas repeatedly. He’s also worked the big rodeos in Salinas, Calif., Houston, Pendleton, Ore., as well as the Calgary Stampede.

He’s on his second marriage and lives in Gooding, Idaho. He’s rarely home as he’s spends 11 months a year driving from rodeo to rodeo. None of his seven kids went into rodeo.

Injuries are just part of the profession.

“I’ve broken my neck, I punctured a lung, I’ve broken several bones,” he said. “It’s a full-contact sport. When they blow that whistle, them bulls don’t understand that whistle.”

So it’s the bulls that have injured you?

“Them and my wife and my ex-wife,” he grins.