Hold Your Nose And Vote

Editor:

I will have to hold my nose and vote for (Senator John) McCain again this year, even though he was a senator during the entire VA debacle, and wants to give citizenship to the illegals. I used to think he was a great man, he has personally helped me (many years ago), but I think his amnesty views are horrific. As far as the VA is concerned, he gives lip service to the problem, but accomplishes very little. Maybe I won’t vote for this office at all.

Bill Keenen