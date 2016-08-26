Hold Your Nose And Vote

As of Friday, August 26, 2016

Advertisement

Editor:

I will have to hold my nose and vote for (Senator John) McCain again this year, even though he was a senator during the entire VA debacle, and wants to give citizenship to the illegals. I used to think he was a great man, he has personally helped me (many years ago), but I think his amnesty views are horrific. As far as the VA is concerned, he gives lip service to the problem, but accomplishes very little. Maybe I won’t vote for this office at all.

Bill Keenen

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos