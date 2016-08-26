Pine Water District Awash In Problems

The storm clouds have gathered. The water’s on the rise all around. And the Pine Water board needs to find something that floats.

The district was rocked in July by the Grand Jury indictment on eight felony counts of former board member and treasurer Mike Greer. Investigators from the Arizona Auditor General’s Office concluded Greer violated laws concerning conflict of interest, theft, fraudulent schemes and forgery. The alleged misdeeds included some shady contracts that resulted in Greer receiving $65,000 from two district vendors. Greer had an undisclosed interest in a company that landed water district contracts. Worse yet, the board agreed to break a single contract into many smaller contracts apparently to avoid the state laws requiring competitive bids for contracts over a certain size.



The investigation revealed that the district’s financial safeguards were completely inadequate. Greer not only had district credit cards he abused, he issued checks and presented misleading financial reports to the board.

Now, most of the members of the board that failed to oversee or prevent Greer’s apparent abuses later resigned in the face of a possible recall — which mostly focused on other issues entirely. The members of the current board bear little responsibility for any of those problems.

But that’s only a good alibi for a little while.

The investigation rang alarm bells. Now the current board has to establish adequate financial safeguards to avoid a repeat performance. The failure to do so will soon give the current board full ownership of the problem.

It hasn’t helped that upheavals in staffing, a lack of consistent professional management and disruptive changes in water rates have caused new waves of problems to come crashing down on the district. The last meeting showcased some of the eye-popping bills that resulted from the district’s understandable efforts to adopt a water rate structure that will discourage high volume water users.

More importantly, the district faces serious financial challenges, thanks to the $6 million it spent buying the district, providing adequate new water sources and making a down payment on essential improvements. The district will have to eventually make a balloon payment on that initial loan. Moreover, the capital plan calls for another $6 million in investments to bring the water system up to standard.

To its credit, the district has lifted the building moratorium, secured far more water than anyone expected and scrambled to cope with a host of problems. But the problems revealed by the investigation into Greer, the concern about rising water rates and the lack of necessary financial reforms threatens to overshadow all that good work. The flood of problems has damaged the district — and washed away some of the perhaps unrealistic expectations the district inherited.

Now the current board needs to needs to pump up the life raft and get to high ground quickly — starting with adequate financial oversight and professional management.