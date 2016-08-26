Pusd Students Hold Band Camp Anyway

This summer, past and current Payson Unified School District students, Molly and Maddie Beier, Josh Shaw, Sabrina Bonn, Colin Nossek, Trace Wallace and Kara VanZile, took it upon themselves to run a band camp before school started.

Here’s the kicker — there was no band director hired by the district.

In May, Jose Martinez separated from the district. He had only served the school for one year.

That left the district scrambling for a band director in a very challenging hiring environment — and the students without a teacher to run and organize the critical band camp during the summer.

Enter the seven students.

“While this may have been an easy reason for naysayers to complain, we have several students and former students who took it upon themselves to create a plan for band camp this year,” said Superintendent Greg Wyman at the Aug. 22 board meeting.

Band camp serves as a foundational event for marching bands.

“As with many summer camps, band camp is both challenging and rewarding,” said Wyman. “This is the time when many band students develop their physical stamina while practicing their marching routine, continue refining their playing skills and create a sense of team for the upcoming marching season.”

Wyman and the board recognized the seven students as Heroes of Education.

“Together they worked with administration to provide what many of the participating band students said was one of the ‘best’ band camps over the years,” said Wyman.

The superintendent noted that organizing, supervising and creating the events that make up band camp required leadership skills most students would rather not use.

Wyman took a moment to recognize the Beier family, whose two daughters Molly and Maddie served as the backbone for the camp.

“Finally, enough can’t be said about the Beier family. They have been incredibly supportive over the years and continue to give back,” he said. “A huge thanks to Molly and Madelyn Beier who helped to develop this summer’s band camp.”