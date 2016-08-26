Sticker Shock For Pine Water Customers

Two customers came to express their outrage, confusion and shock about the water bills they received from the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District at the Aug. 18 board meeting.

Bob and Pamela Hougary decried their $1,800 bill. The local couple had purchased a large piece of property, put in an orchard and populated it with livestock, then received the bill after the rate changes went into affect.

“The water rates are discriminatory to families and people with large pieces of land,” said Pam.

The second complaint about bills came from Ray Pugel, real estate agent and developer. He expressed his anger over a $5,190 bill he said stemmed from an incorrect meter reading for his RV resort.

“My wife found out you have been mis-billing us for quite a few months,” he said. “I think all of you would have been surprised by this bill.”

Pugel was not protesting the amount of the bill so much as he was angry that PSWID did not call him to alert him about the large adjustment. Nor did PSWID give him the option of a payment plan to pay off the bill.

The Hougarys, in comparison, fall under the category of the higher end users of water.

Mahir Hazine, treasurer of the board, said PSWID had repeated meetings over a period of months before agreeing on the new rate system that caused the Hougarys’ high bill.

“We analyzed the months of July and January,” said Hazi “Those customers (using 5,000 gallons plus) accounted for 35.6 percent of the water, but only paid for 18.3 percent of base and usage revenue.”

He said in January, those high-volume users continued using more water, while paying proportionately less.

In other words, the users of less water were subsidizing those using more water, he said.

“We got closer to equitable (with the new rates),” said Hazine.

As for customer service, Hazine said there have been numerous changes regarding the staff in the PSWID office.

Earlier this year, PSWID lost its longtime office manager. The district recently hired a new office manager, Karen Killen.

During the Aug. 18 meeting, the board discussed what role Killen could play to resolve customer disputes. The board decided that policy required more conversation.

However, the board has discussed the rate structure over the course of many meetings and public hearings.

The Hougarys admitted they had not attended those meetings due to a full work schedule.

Hazine said the board had financial reasons to change the rates. Currently PSWID has a substantial loan on the books from paying for the water company.

“We had over $6 million left on that loan,” said Hazine. “We also have $6 million of repairs needed,” he said.

The new rates will keep the water district solvent.

The original $6 million loan covered the cost of buying the water district from the previous owner, Richard Hardcastle. The district then found the system so run down it required extensive upgrades and repairs.

Hardcastle did have a low monthly base rate, but the lack of sufficient water resulted in a building moratorium and summer water hauling charges that doubled and tripled monthly bills.

Those problems led to the purchase of the water company from Hardcastle.

Hazine said PSWID has the loan structured with a balloon payment on the $6.4 million balance to keep the payments under control.

Recently the board refinanced the loan to avoid having to come up with the $6.4 million in one chunk.

“It costs us $250,000 in fees to refinance,” said Hazine. “We were able to refinance (and) extend the balloon payment to 2025 ... but who knows what the (interest) rates will be by then.”

In addition, the district must come up with another $6 million for upgrades and repairs.

“The analysis (on the system) has been done and we have a master report,” he said. “Our budget is $500,000 per year. We had to go in and prioritize. Last year we did one major project.”

Hazine said the board has created a capital program focused on necessary repairs, starting with adding more valves to the main lines so that if a leak occurs, PSWID will not have to shut off a long stretch of pipe.

“We can fix it much quicker,” said Hazine, “(now) every time we have a leak, we have just a limited number of valves to isolate the problem. We have to drain a larger area so there is water wasted draining it and then we have to charge it up again and chlorinate it all again ... that’s not an efficient way to do it.”

Pugel complained that these repairs could be contributing to his bills.

“I have backflow preventers at my house and at my other places of business,” he said. “It spews water because of the particulates in the line from all of the repairs.”

He said he has finally drained the line and cleaned out the mud, but he doesn’t know if that affected his usage.

“To this date, I have not seen a month-by-month usage,” he said. “I just don’t write you checks for $5,190. I depend on my water bill to know if I have a leak.”

Hazine admitted that PSWID could have handled Pugel’s account better.

He said Pugel’s resort meter is different from other meters. That confused the meter reader.

“His meter is new,” said Hazine. “He was pretty much paying zero to low water (rates). If he was using 3,500 gallons, it was plugged in as 35 gallons.”

The treasurer said it was PSWID’s mistake and the district would work with Pugel to correct the situation.