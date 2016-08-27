Bulls Rule Payson Rodeo

The name Milk Man doesn’t do him justice.

The prized Salt River Rodeo Co. bull could just as easily be called Demon Beast, Terror Train or Big Bully.

Cowboys who’ve attempted to ride him likely call him other names not fit for a family newspaper.

The big black and white beast doesn’t seem to like anyone sitting on his back.

And he continued to rid himself of any cowboy attempting to do so in quick fashion during the 132nd edition of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo at Payson Event Center last weekend.

He entered the day having thrown 23 consecutive riders.

On Saturday afternoon, he pushed his streak to 24.

Milk Man threw Buckeye’s Wyatt Hester to the dirt right out of the gate. With Hester in a vulnerable position on the ground directly in front of Milk Man, bullfighter Clifford Maxwell quickly ran to his defense, leaping over Hester right in front of Milk Man’s horns trying to distract the angry bull.

The Taylor resident did his job, putting himself in harm’s way to protect the cowboy. The tactic worked and both escaped serious injury.

Both he and fellow bullfighter Luke Kraut stayed busy as several riders found themselves on the ground near angry bulls.

None of the 12 riders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event lasted the required eight seconds on either of their goes to record a score. So the competitors all got their entry fees back.

So Milk Man and his buddies Super Hero, Radioactive, Wired Hot, Brush Fire, Bad Habit, Rio’s Jagged Edge, Jungle Love, Cult Leader, Tequila Worm, Dragon, Pot Licker, Silence Reigns, Big Money, Bull Butter, Gotta Go Joe, El Paso City, Western Star and Big Jake ruled the weekend.

Some of the other rough stock competitors had more luck.

Taylor’s Shon Gibson continued his strong season, winning the bareback riding competition with a score of 77 on Dakota Express and 76.5 on Lady Assassin. He and John Killian were the only riders with two successful goes, while the only other competitor, Rio Lee, turned in one scoring ride.

Tyrel Larsen of Inglis, Manitoba, Canada won the saddle bronc riding, which featured just two of the eight competitors entered scoring.

The rodeo drew 127 entrants; led by team roping with 44, tie-down roping with 32 and steer wrestling with 28. The rodeo featured a total payoff of $44,436.80.

While the number of contestants was down in some events, that wasn’t the case for the kids, who once again filled up the available slots for both mutton bustin’ and steer wrestling.

“We were turning kids away,” said Payson Pro Rodeo boss Bill Armstrong.

Armstrong was thankful the rain held off.

“We were very lucky,” he said. “It just sprinkled a bit.”

The crowds for the Friday night and two Saturday performances, as well as Thursday night’s Women’s Rodeo, were treated to plenty of action. And Donnie Landis was back once again to provide comic relief (see story on Page 1).

Armstrong and PPRC president Dan Wile said the rodeo wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of the 120 PPRC members and the 80-100 volunteers.

A pair of spurs that weren’t won will be raffled off in a fundraiser. Details have not yet been announced.

The Payson Pro Rodeo Committee reported the results in this story.