Memories Of One Of The Rim’S Worst Tragedies

At the same time Sycamore Creek washed away a span of the bridge on the Beeline, near Sunflower, taking the lives of Arizona Highway patrolman Gilbert Duthie and Payson’s Marguerite Dickinson. Now, these are accounts about which most of us know.

Many other facts have come to light over these last three years and today we will put some of the stories, as best we know them, together with the families of victims and the survivors of the deadliest natural disaster in Arizona’s history.

One couple and their son were returning from dropping off a car, which they had donated to a missionary woman on the Navajo reservation. It was a mission of kindness and sharing from which they never returned — the couple, that is. A few miles from a tiny little town of Aneth in the very southeast corner of Utah, the bridge on McElmo Creek had washed away. The victim’s car and trailer were swept down the raging creek.

However, their 10-year-old son, Dewey, escaped from the plunging vehicle and grabbing a bush along the bank, he held on for dear life until rescued by two Ute Indian policemen. Family members of Richard and Nancy Fellars will be attending the dedication.

Heather Fuller and her friend, Pamela Weese, made their way out of a sinking vehicle, scratching and scrambling their way to a tree on higher ground as Heather watched the remainder of the families wash down Tonto Creek. Wet and cold, there they waited for rescue. Heather continues to come to Rim Country to fish the area streams and will be attending the dedication.

There will be a large delegation representing the MacDonald and Chandler victims.

Lori Duthie Thatcher, daughter of Gil Duthie, will attend in honor of her father.

Susan Leota Allen, the lone victim from Christopher Creek, will have her daughters, Lori and Lisa in attendance.

Here in the Creek, a couple of young friends were caught in the floodwaters, desperately holding on to a tree awaiting rescue. Suddenly, Kim Ashby’s hands slipped from the tree as Karen “Cookie” White quickly reached into the floodwaters, grabbed a handful of hair and brought Kim back to relative safety. This is an event that Cookie blocked from her memory for 43 years.

At the very first flood memorial event, back three years ago, an older gentleman from Tonto Estates desperately related the story of emptying his rain gauge three times over that fated weekend. He felt that there may have been more than six inches each time and that some may have splashed out before he emptied them.

That would correspond with an extensive study by NOAA which mapped the estimate of unrecorded rainfall amounts for the region. On their map was the innermost concentric ring in a fat, cigar shape extending from above Tonto Hatchery, across the neck of Promontory Point, to Woods Canyon Lake. Inside that ring as estimated to have received in excess of 18 inches of rainfall that weekend.

Moris and Beverly Rhodes and their three children were camping along the creek and were washed away in their Volkswagen minibus. Along the Tonto just before the confluence with Christopher Creek is the engine, transmission and undercarriage of the Volkswagen minibus swept away at the Horton Creek Bridge. Dave Elston tells of the search and recovery effort on the day following the flood, in which young Dave and his dad participated. Focusing their eyes on the ground, he happened to look up to find the body of that Volkswagen minivan hanging precariously some 25 feet above the ground in an oak tree. Margaret Kleinschmidt and others from her family will be in attendance. She is the sister of Moris Rhodes.

Allan Kelley hopes to attend with his grandfather Tom Magness. Tom is the nephew of Day and Mina Campbell who were washed away from their cabin on the creek.

Seven families representing 18 of the flood victims will be in attendance. Two of the survivors will also be there.

Dedication of the 1970 Labor Day Flood Disaster Memorial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 in front of the Gila County Historical Society building in Green Valley Park. Family members of flood victims are in charge of the event and would like to extend an invitation to all interested parties in Rim Country to attend. Please bring chairs or blankets to sit on and raincoats in case of a storm.

Janis Hall has helped in the locating and notifying victim’s family members. She shared this account: “Upon contacting the Fellars family, the daughter named Nancy kept saying to me that she thought it was a hoax when she heard about it because it had been so long and why would anyone be so nice to remember them in this way.” ... and that’s another week in the Creek.

Editor’s note: The Rim Country Museum in Green Valley Park has a vintage photo exhibit on display that includes images from the aftermath of that terrible 1970 flood.