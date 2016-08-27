Paradise Nails Buries Foes In Sand

Paradise Nails dominated in the sand courts in Rumsey Park this year.

The team sponsored by that business went 22-2 in the regular season to earn the top seed for the Payson 4 vs. 4 Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Postseason Tournament.

Then the team just kept on rolling to the tournament title.

After a first-round bye in the five-team double-elimination tournament at Rumsey Park, PN beat No. 4 All-State and reached the championship round with a victory over No. 3 Paradise Nails Too. That team went on to emerge from the losers bracket with a win over All-State to set up a rematch needing to beat the No. 1 team twice to claim the crown.

But PN apparently doesn’t like drama and ended it in one match.

Finishing behind PN in the regular season standings was Ram (13-11) in second place, Paradise Nails Too (12-11) in third, All-State (9-15) in fourth and 4 A Good Time (3-21) in fifth.

For the tournament, All-State finished third, RAM fourth and 4 A Good Time fifth.