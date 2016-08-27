Paradise Nails Buries Foes In Sand

Pictured are members of the championship Paradise Nails team (from left to right): Danielle Zwisler, Tom Nguyen, Falicia D’Addabbo and Ben D’Addabbo.

As of Friday, August 26, 2016

Paradise Nails dominated in the sand courts in Rumsey Park this year.

The team sponsored by that business went 22-2 in the regular season to earn the top seed for the Payson 4 vs. 4 Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Postseason Tournament.

Then the team just kept on rolling to the tournament title.

After a first-round bye in the five-team double-elimination tournament at Rumsey Park, PN beat No. 4 All-State and reached the championship round with a victory over No. 3 Paradise Nails Too. That team went on to emerge from the losers bracket with a win over All-State to set up a rematch needing to beat the No. 1 team twice to claim the crown.

But PN apparently doesn’t like drama and ended it in one match.

Finishing behind PN in the regular season standings was Ram (13-11) in second place, Paradise Nails Too (12-11) in third, All-State (9-15) in fourth and 4 A Good Time (3-21) in fifth.

For the tournament, All-State finished third, RAM fourth and 4 A Good Time fifth.

