Payson Town Council Race: Polite & Cheap

As the last day to turn in ballots for the primary election looms, many candidates are making a last-minute push to secure votes.

Campaign finance reports, which all candidates are required to file, show some local candidates have a lot more money than their competition, with some spending thousands and others just a few hundred.

In an election that has been mostly peaceful and courteous with none of the mud slinging that sometimes occurs in local elections, the candidates appear to be relying on free public forums to get their voice out and not a lot on outside media.

For Payson Town Council, Kim Chittick has the most money to spend. She has received the most donations and is the only candidate who held a fundraiser, according to the June 30 report, which covers donations received from Jan. 1 through May 31.

Candidates have until Aug. 26 to turn in their pre-primary finance reports covering the June 1 though Aug. 18 period, which the Roundup will publish once they are available.

Chittick’s fundraiser netted her $500, bringing her total to $960. Chittick’s most notable contributor is Craig Swartwood, who is running for Payson mayor. He donated $100. He has not donated to any of the other candidates.

Of the money collected, Chittick had spent $630, most on a fundraiser and advertising at the Sawmill Theatres.

Council candidate Barbara Underwood collected $600 for her campaign. The only contribution she received was from Jack Klausner for $500. She had not spent any of that money at the time of the filing.

Payson council candidate Janell Sterner had collected $373, including $100 she donated to herself. She spent a small amount of money on campaign buttons.

In the Payson mayor race, neither candidate made a big push for donations, at least early on.

Michael Hughes reported collecting just $200.

Craig Swartwood reported receiving no contributions.

Several candidates are not required to report how much they collected or spent because they have agreed not to collect more than $500. They include council candidates Hallie Overman-Jackman and Richard Croy.

The Roundup put in a public information request with Gila County for campaign spending from candidates running for county seats, such as the Gila County supervisors, but had not received that information as of press time.

Contributions

Kim Chittick Craig Swartwood $100 Steve & Becky Vaught $100 Kimberly Chambers $50 Andy & Cindy Kofile $50

Janell Sterner Jim & Linda Muhr $100 Don Ascoli $100 Janell Sterner $100