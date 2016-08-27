Rcms Outdoor Adventure Club Really Rolling

They looked like the Clampetts from “The Beverly Hillbillies,” but they weren’t headed to California. Instead, the Outdoor Adventure Club at Rim Country Middle School loaded up a school bus for Flagstaff recently for a day of mountain biking.

On Aug. 13, around 25 students in the Outdoor Adventure Club rode with Scott Davidson, teacher and Outdoor Adventure Club coordinator, and Mick Wolf, Certified Bicycle owner.

It was one of the largest turnouts for a ride and posed a little bit of a transportation predicament with so many bikes.

Davidson said they got some quizzical looks from fellow motorists driving a school van with a trailer full of bikes.

“We looked kind of like the Clampetts from ‘Beverly Hillbillies,’” he said.

In Flagstaff, the group rode at Fort Tuthill, including the Soldier’s Trail and at the bike park, which features several loops with jumps. They also rode the urban singletrack biking trail that weaves from the park through town.

“The kids had a good time and no injuries!” Davidson said.

This is the 16th year for the Outdoor Club. Besides biking, the group hikes and skis.