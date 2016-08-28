Ernst’S 145 Takes Men’S Club Title

Tim Ernst fired a 145 for 36 holes to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Club Championship at Payson Golf Course on Aug. 17. The two-week major tournament started on Aug. 10.

Ernst beat runner-up Lou Manganiello by 10 strokes to claim the A Flight title.

Alex Armenta shot a 167 to win the B Flight by one stroke over runner-up Don Pollock (168). Jack Proietto finished third at 171.

Lou Crabtree’s 174 won the C Flight over runner-up Mike McKee (178).

Ken Althoff sank the longest putt on Aug. 10, finding the hole on No. 18 from 22 feet, 3 inches. Dennis Schwebs had the long put on Aug. 17, sinking it from 27 feet, 9 inches on No. 9.

Closest-to-the-pin winners on Aug. 10 included: Tim Hughes (No. 2, 22-0), Mike Anderson (No. 5, 11-8 1/2), John Naughton (No. 8, 7-3), Herb Sherman (No. 14, 8-8), and David Spargo (No. 17, 13-10).

Closest-to-the-pin winners on Aug. 17 included: Mike McKee (No. 2, 6-7 1/2), Richard Harding (No. 5, 8-1 and No. 14, 6-1/2), Ed Bossert (No. 8, 10-1) and David Spargo (No. 17, 6-10).