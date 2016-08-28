Food Bank Needs Help To Fill Shelves Before Fall

Just two years ago, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials huddled with Pine Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild president Olga Sehnert and Community Educational and Cultural Association (CERCA) president Mel Palmer to review ADOT’s controversial decision to ban parking on both sides of Beeline during summer festivals.

At the time, vendors were furious with the parking ban saying it adversely affected their sales and some threatened not to return to future festivals.

Visitors were also upset claiming off-Beeline parking was tough to find and spots available required long walks to the festival site.

As it turns out, the controversy was much ado about nothing. That’s because Arts and Crafts member Catherine Hura reported this week that during a June 14 meeting with ADOT representatives, the parking restrictions were mostly removed, “Customers can now park on the street with the exception of the front of our white fence in front of the ramada and grounds, which is for handicap parking only.”

Hura explained that last spring Guild representatives met with ADOT to get a permit to hold the Memorial Day festival, “They said we had to get rid of the parking on the street; it was a liability.”

With that mandate in place, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July festival visitors parked in the Payson Concrete and Randall House lots.

“Of course this created huge problems for many of our usual customers and was a concern for many of vendors who (thought) people would just drive by and not stop,” said Hura.

ADOT also wanted the Guild to place traffic cones on Beeline that would remind drivers to use the parking areas or pass through Pine.

“This had never happened in the 30-plus years that we have had shows in Pine,” Hura said.

The Guild responded by asking ADOT to send representatives to the last two festivals to observe traffic flow and pedestrian traffic.

Apparently, ADOT was satisfied with what they saw and, “Lifted the restrictions, parking is now allowed on the side of the street (Beeline),” Hura clarifies.

With the parking issues resolved, Guild members are gearing up for the Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival to be held Sept. 3 and 4. It will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following day.

Hura expects the festival to be a big hit saying, “There are more than 80 original hand-crafted juried art booths, food booths and entertainment ... it will be fun for everyone.”

She also touts the holistic benefits of visiting the Rim Country, “Pure air, spectacular scenery amid ponderosa pines and friendly people.”

Visitors are also being asked to visit the Arts and Crafts Guild Boutique on site to meet the local artists and review their work.

A favorite of many locals and visitors are the $5 pancake breakfasts that include sausage, orange juice and coffee. The scrumptious breakfasts, served up by the Mountain Village Foundation, will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. both fair days.

This year, Guild member Wendy Dravillas has added a new twist to the breakfasts.

A Vermont Farmhouse Dollhouse, fully assembled, painted, wallpapered and furnished will be raffled. The dollhouse is estimated to be worth $400. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and the drawing will be held Sept 4.

Hura also expects the very popular husband and wife musical duo Trouble in Paradise to entertain both days.

All profits the sponsoring Pine Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild earns at the holiday shows directly benefit those in the two communities.

Those interested in joining the Guild should contact Gail atcoolpc680@hotmail.com or 928-978-0469.

Food bank needs help

Donations to the Pine Strawberry Food Bank have lagged over the summer months prompting the organization to make an urgent plea for more donations, whether it’s food products or monetary.

Food bank volunteer Pat Impiccini calls the drive, “An opportunity to help the families we serve” which includes many seniors and their families who rely on the bank to stretch their monthly grocery budgets.

The local bank serves an average of 85 families a month with meat, dairy, produce, bread, canned goods and other staples.

“They are distributed once a month and the cart of groceries the clients receive augments their food purchases for three to four weeks, Impiccini said.

But, he adds, “The food bank’s shelves are getting low while demand is increasing.”

Call Marti Heinert at 480-296-4337 for information about donating or receiving food. Donation boxes can be found at various businesses in Pine and Strawberry including the Ponderosa Market.

Monetary donations can also be sent to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.

On to Oregon

Tonto National Forest recreation officer Chelsea Muise is leaving Arizona for a new job in Oregon.

But before she goes, her friends — including Mike and Janet Brandt and other members of the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction trails committee — are planning to fete her during a barbecue potluck following an 8 a.m. to noon trail work session tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 27. The going-away party will be held at the Brandt home located a 3916 Pine Road.

“We will smoke the meat, please feel free to bring a side (dish) or dessert,” the Brandts said. “We hope to see you all to wish Chelsea the best in her new job.”

The trail improvement work will begin on the Mohawk Drive entrance into the Tonto National Forest in Pine.

For those unsure of the location, a group from Payson is meeting at the Pine Trailhead and going on to the site. All volunteers are welcome to join them.

Work will include building a new section of trail for the upcoming Fire on the Rim race that will bypass the spring area leading into town.

“We can use all the help we can get for this project,” Mike Brandt said. “But if you can’t make trail work, please stop by the barbecue and let Chelsea know how much she will be missed.”

County school superintendent

Last week I crossed paths in Walmart with Gila County Schools Superintendent hopeful Roy Sandoval, also a longtime friend. Like retired teachers tend to do, we spent the better part of a half-hour mulling over public education.

I left that conversation genuinely impressed with Roy’s vision for the future of education in Gila County.

While some political candidates say only what constituents want to hear, Roy speaks openly and honestly about his plans, if elected, to set the direction and tone for county education.

His background as a teacher, coach, curriculum director and principal gives him a unique insight into dealing with school board members, parents, district administrators and communities.

Often in public education, those who leave the classroom for administrative positions lose perspective on what it takes for teachers to guide students into becoming successful in and out of the classroom.

Roy has not lost that — he is a proven instructional leader, an effective communicator and a good listener.

Gila Pioneers host dinner dance

Just 10 years ago, following my retirement from teaching and during my full-time work at the Payson Roundup, I was asked to write stores about 11 men, most former standout athletes at Payson High, who had joined forces to do what the now-defunct Cowbelles once did each year.

That was to honor Rim Country pioneers at a barbecue dinner, dance and auction.

In covering those stores for about seven years, I gained huge respect for the group — Roy Haught, Tony McDaniel, Ronnie McDaniel, Will Davis, Billy Hardt, Albert Hunt, Tim Hughes, Lonnie Cline, Brian Jennings, Duke Wilbanks and Teddy Tomerlin — because without fanfare or much credit they were determined to keep an irreplaceable piece of Rim Country history alive for younger generations to enjoy.

This year’s 10th annual celebration will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 in the Tonto Apache Gym.

Raffle items will include a whole beef and a whole pig cut and wrapped.

There will also be gun and pie auctions, quilts and much more, organizers promise.

Ronnie McDaniel told me early on the festivities would be, “To honor the pioneers who 60 years ago were the backbone of the Rim Country.”

The organizing committee has since its inception had a goal of making the events much like the socials held around the Rim Country decades ago.

“Like we used to go to as kids,” Ronnie McDaniel once said. “We all remember those very well — they are some of our best memories.”

For 23 years, the former Tonto Cowbelles hosted the events of honoring old-timers at annual dances and dinners. But, the Cowbelles disbanded in 2000.

For the upcoming social, musicians will play for the dance a mix of country western tunes and waltzes.

Haught, who is widely regarded as one of the finest cowboy cooks in Rim Country, traditionally prepares the barbecue dinner. Sides usually include cowboy beans, coleslaw and rolls.

Tickets are only $10 at the door.

Fire on the Rim ducats

Remember to stop by Ponderosa Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to purchase Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race raffle tickets, souvenir T-shirts and Italian Feast dinner tickets from Pine Strawberry Fire Reduction volunteer Katie Calderon and her crew.

The race will be held Sept. 16-18.

More madness

The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library’s Movie Madness events continue at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, with the showing of Walt Disney’s “The Jungle Book.” It is 106 minutes long.

As usual, children should bring their own pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

Thought for the week

“The difference between perseverance and obstinacy is that one comes from a strong will and the other from a strong won’t.”