Looking Forward To End Of Primary Season And Robo Calls

Are you as fed up as I am about the rash of robo calls from the politicians? It never fails that a call will come in at an inopportune time such as fixing dinner, indisposed in the bathroom or you are outside and you run in to answer it and lo and behold the politician is talking on your voice mail, but in most cases, I see an unfamiliar phone number, I just don’t answer. I will be ecstatic when the election season is over, no more telephone interruptions.

Last week, I thought that Mother Nature was playing games with us, but she let us know she is still making thunderstorms, maybe some of them miss the Village altogether, but we have reached a sizable amount of rain. In fact, the weeds have grown by leaps and bounds.

Loads of sorrow

I am sorry to report that Jerry Lewinson, a longtime Tonto Village II resident has passed away very suddenly on Aug. 10. Jerry was a serious supporter of clean water for our little community and worked very hard to alert the residents of dangers that could present themselves in our water system as well as countries overseas. Jerry will be missed by his family, neighbors and friends. My sympathies and condolences to the Lewinson family.

Birthdays

This next week, Hellsgate Deputy Chief John Wisner will celebrate his birthday on Aug. 28. On Aug. 29, Penny Wells, who now lives in South Carolina after spending many years with the Domino Divas will celebrate her birthday. Penny is one of a kind — with a huge heart for her family and her many friends. Penny, you are missed at the dominoes table. You always had a funny anecdote of years past that made us all laugh.

Linda Digman, a former Tonto Village I resident and a recent retiree of the Christopher/Kohl’s Fire District administrative department, will spend her birthday in complete retirement just kicking back and enjoying her big day.

Jeff Plante will share his birthday with Linda. Jeff is a part-time resident of Bear Flat and Payson and he works at Four Seasons Motor Sports in Rye.

I would be remiss if I did not mention my son-in-law Jonathan Porter. His birthday is on Aug. 29. Jon has been a tremendous help to us with his knowledge of plumbing and helped solve many problems as we were remodeling my kitchen. Thank you, Jon, we appreciate all your help, and have a wonderful birthday!

This quote is by an unknown author: “Birthdays are good for us. The more we have, the longer we live.”

Gardening and recipes

It won’t be long now that the Village will be loaded with ripe apples — except us! Anyway, some of us will enjoy a bumper crop of apples. What to do? How about a recipe from the “Fireflies Can Cook” cookbook? The recipe is called “Slow Cooker Applesauce” submitted by Scherry Duncan of Mead Ranch.

Slow Cooker Applesauce

16 cups apples, peeled, cored and chopped

1 cup water

1/2 cup brown sugar (increase or decrease depending on sweetness of apples and to taste)

1 teaspoon cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

Combine the apples and water in a slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Stir in the brown sugar and cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice. Continue cooking another 30 minutes.

Note: Freezes well in individual containers.

A bit of trivia

I remember this one from the early days before television. We had a floor radio with the speakers near floor level and my brothers and I would listen every week for the next episode. Can you guess what the answer is?

“Who knows what secrets lie in the hearts of men? The _knows.”

That’s all for this week, I’ll be back next week, rain or shine and even if the creek does rise.