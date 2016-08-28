Pedaling Through Life Together

John and Lorian Roethlein love Payson because of the great connection to the outdoors.

“Payson has four perfect seasons, free open spaces to play, absolute beauty that really inspires us. It’s an outdoor mecca ... of hiking, biking and adventuring. It allows us to get to live a totally different lifestyle than anyone we know.”

These were the top reasons these Internet-centric recruiters, who could live anywhere, have chosen Rim Country as their home for the past dozen years ... after moving here “temporarily” originally, telling themselves, “This is just a stop.”

This couple lived in Tucson for nine years prior, moved briefly to the East Coast, and, in doing so, “found out that we’re West Coast people,” Lorian says.

Lorian describes herself as a “Navy brat” while John has moved his whole life. “Every time we traveled, we looked around, and coming back, really noticed that you can do anything here. The freedom!” she exclaims. She and John explored the area nearly every weekend that they have been in town, and say their son rides his motorbike “all over.” After renting their house for a year, they bought it, and never looked back.

The Roethleins have always loved farmers markets. Lorian says, “When we traveled, we always visited these. You can get the pulse of a town from farmers markets; a feel for the people.” The Farmers Market Coalition, in part, defines a farmers market as that which “operates multiple times per year and is organized for the purpose of facilitating personal connections that create mutual benefits for local farmers, shoppers and communities.”

John and Lorian were not planning to start a farmers market in Payson, but the economic downturn in October of 2008 created a one-month gap in business, as their biggest client “put all of their business on hold.” At that point, they didn’t know many people in Payson. They worked out of their home all week, then took off to enjoy the great outdoors on weekends. Within the same time frame, they noticed that the political changing of the guard was creating some negativity, so they asked themselves, “What can we do to interrupt this conversation? How can we bring some fun and positivity to this?” They vowed to “interrupt the political discord in a positive way.”

Voila, the Payson Farmers Market was born. “We knew nothing. And we had no idea that it would be this much work!” They now recall four weeks before the kickoff they didn’t have a single farmer on board. Nonetheless, says Lorian, “We’d committed, and we had to trust.” The couple resorted to driving around looking for people growing just about anything on at least an acre of land. “We’d go and knock on their door.”

Asked if they’d do it again, after a slight hesitation, Lorian replies, “Umm ... yeah. Each time we do it over, every year ... it’s new. A percentage [of vendors] come back, and a percentage leave. Kids can learn how it all fits together, and it shows how regular people can go for it and make this place stronger and stronger. You always run into people you know there ... you find out how their kids’ soccer games are going. You can interrupt the day and experience how good everything is here. It’s nutrition, but a ‘two-fer’ ... you feed your body and your mind. You connect with people, and your soul will be happy — laughing, playing. You leave feeling good!”

If you want to check it out, to connect and leave feeling good, stop by the Sawmill Crossing complex every Saturday morning through Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. More details can be discovered at www.paysonfarmersmarket.com.