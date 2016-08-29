Be Prepared For Surprises When You Travel To Foreign Countries – Part 3

A few months ago I mentioned that if you go abroad you should plan on a few small surprises — and maybe a few not-so-small ones. We talked about some of the screwy things that happened to me during my 12 years overseas, but we had to leave out most of them, so here are a couple more.

I will never forget one experience with English slang — “Spend a Penny.” I knew it meant to use the bathroom, but I didn’t know they meant it literally.

Guess what? No coin, no go! The dumb things are coin-operated! Not knowing that, and having nothing but American dollars one day, I spent a long time in a tiny town looking for the post office, where I exchanged a few dollars and headed for a restaurant — just in time!

Then there was the dark winter night I visited a friend who lived in a three-story apartment building in London. I knew about the button in the downstairs hallway that clicked on the lights for the stairs, so I pushed it. But I hadn’t quite understood my friend’s instructions. I thought you clicked the lights on, climbed up all those stairs, and then clicked them off.

Wrong! You click the lights on and run like hell upstairs before the %$#@! things shut off automatically. Can you picture it, Johnny? Halfway up to the second floor? Feeling my around way in pitch black? No idea where the next button might be? I’ll tell you what! That trip up those stairs felt like it took at least 15 days. That is one lousy way to save electricity!

One day back in my painting days I was on temporary duty in Wiesbaden, Germany. A club owner heard of me somehow and approached me to do a theme painting for his club. The price was right, I was busy teaching all week, but I had spare time on weekends, and I liked the subject, so I took it on. You can’t paint on plaster though, so I needed a 4-by-8-foot sheet of Masonite to cover the section of wall chosen.

I didn’t speak much German because I’d only been in Germany a half-dozen times, but I got lucky because I found a hardware store where a clerk spoke some English. When he asked me if I wanted a full sheet or a cut piece, I naturally said a full sheet, meaning a 4-by-8-foot sheet, which is our “full size.”

Trouble is, those krauts do everything in a BIG way! Here came the clerk a minute later, struggling through a double door from the storeroom with a gargantuan 3-by-3-meter sheet. That’s nearly 10-by-10 feet! Boy was my face red, Johnny! But it wasn’t as red as the clerk’s face when he had to haul it back again! And I don’t blame him!

Oh well!

There came a day once when despite my ignorance everything worked out great. In Aviano, Italy, a picturesque town lying at the foot of the Julian Alps, a magnificent church stands atop a mountain. It is called the Madonna of the Mountain, I knew that beautiful Renaissance paintings hung on its walls, so every time I glanced up at its gleaming golden dome it beckoned to me.

But transportation up the twisting switchback road could not be had, so one hot sunny Saturday I made up my mind to hoof it. And I did, but it took me three hours. I hadn’t thought of taking any water with me, and by the time I entered the church I was so thirsty I was eying the holy water in the fonts. Desperate for a drink I went back outside looking for the rectory.

Left side? Nothing. Right side? Nothing. But as I walked down the right side toward the back I saw ... a restaurant!

That’s right. Built right into the church!

What a great lunch that was! Delicious Parmesan cheese, crusty Italian bread, thirst-quenching beer ...

Odd? Yes. Handy? You bet!