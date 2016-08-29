A Dollar Goes A Little Further In Arizona

The Tax Foundation recently produced a report showing the “Real Value of $100 in Each State.” It shows $100 is not the same everywhere.

Arizona’s $100 is actually “worth” $103.73. The value here is a little less than in neighboring New Mexico, where $100 is “worth” $105.26. On the other hand, in California $100 is equivalent to $88.97.

The report, written by Alan Cole of the Tax Foundation, states that same goods are often much cheaper in states like Missouri or Ohio than they are in states like New York or California. As a result, the same amount of cash buys comparatively more in a low-price state.

Leading the “low price” states are Mississippi, $115.34; Arkansas, $114.29; and Alabama, $113.90. The District of Columbia tops the list of “high-price” states, there $100 has a value of only $84.67; it is followed by Hawaii, $85.62; and New York, $86.43.

Cole said costs vary widely from state to state: Real purchasing power is 36 percent greater in Mississippi than in the District of Columbia.

Generally states with higher incomes have higher price levels; but not always. Some states, like North Dakota, have high incomes without high prices.

The Tax Foundation based its “values” on 2014 data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis adjusted for the passage of time.