St. Patrick's In Rim Country

St. Patrick’s Feast Day is on March 17, marking the death of Ireland’s patron saint in A.D. 461. Because of the Irish Diaspora the event is celebrated around the world and the Rim Country was no exception in the early days of settlement. It became an occasion for Irish and non-Irish alike to meet for drinks at Payson’s saloons.

St. Patrick was a Roman citizen who was taken captive by Irish raiders at the age of 16. At age 21 he escaped to France where he became a Christian. Patrick entered a monastery and developed a compelling desire to return to Ireland and convert the people who had enslaved him. There he rose in the church hierarchy to become the bishop of Ireland at a time when the land was torn by bloody ethnic wars. It was two centuries later that his sacrifice in bringing Christianity to Ireland brought him an official sainthood in the Catholic Church.

Many local settlers embodied the Rim Country’s Irish connection. Henry Armer was born in Ireland in 1824, one of 13 children in his family. He emigrated to Oregon and in 1861 married Lucinda Hebard. Ultimately they settled a ranch near Roosevelt and the descendants of their 10 children carried a bit of the Irish to Payson. One of these was James “Bud” Armer who married Mary Margaret Chilson of that early ranch family. Mary Margaret’s dad, Emer Chilson, had named the mining camp east of town for her, Marysville, at a time Payson was still called Green Valley. Another of Henry and Lucinda Armer’s sons, Fred, gave Payson a fourth generation Armer named Eddie, who was Payson’s constable for some years.

Another of the local Irish was bachelor Patty Walsh who operated the Oxbow Mine. It is told how he celebrated St. Patty’s Day so thoroughly at the Pieper Saloon there was no ore milled from the Oxbow for the next several weeks.

Then there was the town’s well-known blacksmith, James Callaghan, who strangled a bobcat with his bare hands when the animal jumped through a boarding house window and onto his back. This strong son of the Irish also left his name on a mine several miles west of Payson, and because it was abandoned it became a haven for a “hippie” encampment during the 1960s. Later the Forest Service burned the makeshift buildings and cleared the area, leaving only Callaghan’s open shaft in the side of the hill.

Perhaps the most indelible Irish imprint on Payson was left by two lasses who were nurses, Theresa Boardman and Beryl O’Connell. Theresa was born a Haley and proudly wore a shamrock on her green dress each St. Patrick’s Day. She came from Tombstone to assist the legendary Dr. Risser, where she soon became known for her compassion, her services as the Rim Country’s mid-wife, and for her friendship with the families of the local Tonto Apache Tribe. After Dr. Risser died Theresa became the only medic in the area for a while. Meanwhile she had become the wife of local merchant Bill Boardman.

Beryl O’Connell came from Chicago where she trained as a nurse and she was sent to Arizona on doctor’s orders when she developed tuberculosis. Like so many others she was cured in the clear mountain air. Upon arriving here she presented herself to the Goodfellow lodge at the Natural Bridge, a place she had heard about before leaving the Midwest. To earn her way she asked to become their laundress, and soon she and Harry Goodfellow were in love and were married. It was a strong Scotch-Irish union! Beryl brought her professional nursing skills to bear in the area and left a loving Irish touch wherever she went to serve.

These two Irish girls softened the traditional image of hard-drinking Irishmen in the Rim Country. We can almost hear them pronouncing Irish blessings as they went about their tasks: “I sing as I arise today. I call upon the Father’s might, the will of God to be my guide, the eye of God to be my sight, the word of God to be my speech, the hand of God to be my stay, the shield of God to be my strength, and the path of God to be my way. I sing as I arise today.”

