Broadband Issue

Editor:

Sen. Allen recently posted one of her regular Lightning Bolt Updates entitled “Broadband GAP Becoming Serious Economic and Safety Concern for White Mountains and Rim Country” on Aug. 8, 2016. This is perhaps the only lightning bolt update of Sylvia Allen’s with which I do not take umbrage. However, this is not a new issue and it’s surprising that Sen. Allen is just now looking into this. We have been working on this in the Verde Valley for several years as it indeed has far-reaching impacts for economic development and safety. Sen. Allen has held legislative office on-and-off since 2008. Why has she only recently recognized the critical importance of broadband to economic development in rural Arizona? Why has she not used her position in the state Senate to bring us needed telecommunications capacity thus far?

If you look beyond the hot-button issues, the work of a legislator is largely to take a practical approach in advocating for bills that everyone can get on board with. This is done by working intelligently to build consensus and ensure that every successful bill takes into account the wants and needs of their district. Instead, Allen has spent her time as a lawmaker spinning around highly-ideological, controversial, and sometimes embarrassing legislation that neither represents the district nor improves it.

The most effective lawmakers are those who can build relationships across the aisle and who make the effort to ensure that every facet of their district is getting representation at our Capitol. The people and businesses of Legislative District Six deserve a senator that is willing to work hard for them and advocate for the state to invest outside of Maricopa County. I can promise that if I am elected I will be such a legislator and will put to work my experience in economic development to see that growing our rural economies and improving rural infrastructure are top priorities at the state level.

Nikki Bagley,

State Senate candidate