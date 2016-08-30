Commissioner Subpoenas Aps

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Bob Burns’ lonely crusade to force Arizona Public Service to disclose its dark money spending took another turn this week when he issued a subpoena to force the million-customer utility to turn over its records.

Burns has pushed for the details of a reported $3.2 million dark money campaign in 2014 to ensure the election of Republican incumbents Doug Little and Tom Forese. The reputed APS dark money campaign targeted the pair’s Republican primary opponents and their Democratic general election opponents, dwarfing the money spent by the candidates themselves.

Burns has for more than a year pushed APS to disclose its undisclosed political spending, made possible by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which gave corporations the same free-speech rights as citizens.

However, the rest of the Corporation Commission has refused to back his demands. APS has repeatedly refused to reveal details of its spending, citing its free speech rights under the Citizens United ruling.

APS is seeking Corporation cent rate increase, despite record corporate profits. The utility giant is also seeking new rules that could significantly increase bills for people whose power use exceeds a certain threshold during peak use periods. In addition, APS wants the commission to adopt rules that would dramatically reduce the benefit to homeowners who install solar panels on their roofs.

The Arizona Corporation Commission is also under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, apparently in connection with the 2014 dark money campaign and subsequent allegations of conflicts of interest. Outgoing commissioner Bob Stump deleted hundreds of cellphone emails, raising questions about whether he served as a link between Forese, Little and APS executives during the campaign. Campaign laws in the wake of Citizens United allow special interest groups and corporations to spend as much as they like without disclosing the source of the money so long as they don’t directly coordinate their efforts with the candidates.

Burns obtained an Arizona Attorney General’s opinion saying that the commission has the right to compel APS to open its books. It’s unclear whether the opinion also applies to Pinnacle West, the APS parent company.

Burns sought support from the commission for a contract to hire an investigator to look into APS’ political spending — but the rest of the commissioners refused.

So this week, he issued a subpoena on his own. If APS refuses to comply with the subpoena, he could go to court to enforce compliance. However, it’s unlikely the rest of the commission would approve the cost of going to court.

The subpoena requires President/CEO Don Brandt to produce the documents by Sept. 15, in the middle of the general election campaign to fill three seats on the commission.

Burns is currently running for re-election.

Also running for re-election is former House speaker Andy Tobin, appointed to the commission by Gov. Doug Ducey after the resignation of a Susan Bitter Smith after the attorney general’s office held that her work as a consultant for cable companies constituted a conflict of interest with her duties as a commissioner. A Corporation Commission lawyer then advised Tobin to not vote on solar energy issues because his son-in-law works as an inventory-control specialist for SolarCity Corp. His brother also works for Cox Media, which is regulated by the commission. Tobin convinced his former colleagues in the Legislature to pass a law effectively exempting him from a conflict of interest due to the jobs of relatives other than a spouse.

Other Republicans running for the $80,000-a-year job regulating the state’s privately owned utilities are former lawmaker Rick Gray, former state senator Al Melvin and former Superior Court judge Boyd Dunn. Gray and Melvin have both said they don’t think APS should not have to disclose its political spending. Dunn has said he would have to study the matter if he’s elected.

On the Democratic side, former state representatives Tom Chabin and former corporation commissioner and state lawmaker William Mundell are running the open seats — and will face the top three Republican vote-getters in the general election. Both have said they would immediately force APS to reveal its political spending and have expressed skepticism about the proposed 8 percent rate increase as well as the new rules to reduce the benefit to homeowners of installing solar energy systems.