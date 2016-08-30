Community Almanac Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Meals on Wheels Benefit

The “Home Town Country Radio Show” — a production of the Humor Me Theater Troupe — celebrates the heart of the simple life at 7 p.m., First Fridays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. Proceeds benefit the Senior Center’s Meals-on-Wheels program.

At the Mazatzal Casino

There’s always something happening at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, located on Highway 87 at milepost 251. For more information, call 1-800-777-PLAY (7529).

• Italian Buffet $10: Aug. 31 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cedar Ridge Restaurant.

• Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner! Every Tues., Wed. and Thurs. in September from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Slot Hot Seats for $200 Maz Cash and Chicken Dinner ($49 Meal Comp).

• Celebrate With Us! Mazatzal’s 23rd B-Day is Sept. 3. Enjoy food, hot seats, Players Club exclusives and more! Summer Spectacular drawings held every hour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be five $2,300 cash winners! Live entertainment is Desperado - Tribute to the Eagles. For tickets/info: Mazatzal-Casino.com/Events.

Election night party

The Gila County Republican Party invites Rim residents to come watch the election returns on Tuesday night, Aug. 30 at the Payson Republican Headquarters. Socialize starting at 7 p.m., and watch the Payson and Star Valley Council races; as well as the Gila County and state candidate race results. Ending time to be determined.

Call 928-951-6774 for more information. The HQ is located at 307 S. Beeline Hwy. Unit C, (off Bonita, east of Buffalo Bar and Grill).



Free clothing distribution

Kaitie’s Closet is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization collecting clothes for distribution free to those in need in Rim Country. Everyone in Rim Country needing children’s clothes is welcome.

Kaitie’s Closet’s distribution this month will be from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Rim Country Middle School, 304 S. Meadow, Payson.

Parents be sure and bring your children to receive new shoes at this distribution.

Organizers would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their donations of new and used shoes, gently used children’s clothing and monetary contributions.

Payson Library events

Upcoming events at the Payson Public Library include:

• Preschool Story Time for ages 2 to 5, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday;

• Baby Story Time for ages 0 to 23 months, 10:30 a.m., Thursday;

• “Let’s Talk Spanish” language learning program, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday;

• Teens Only Pizza and Ping-Pong Party, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3.

Calling all artists

The Payson Art League will present its Fall Fine Art and Fine Craft Show and Sale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11, 12 and 13. The show will be held at Julia Randall Elementary School in Payson.

All artists, in various mediums, are invited to participate. Applications are available at www.paysonartleague.org or by contacting Sally Myers at payson artleague@gmail, or 928-472-8651.

The deadline for entries is Sept. 1.

First Friday events

The First Friday celebration at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 2. The featured performer is Anne James, of Cinnamon Twist and Aine, who will be doing a solo program “Remembering the 50s.” She will be playing a historic guitar from the legendary 50s group “The Browns.”



Supper is barbecue pork sandwiches and donations will be accepted to benefit the church’s food bank.

Men’s Breakfast

The Men’s Ministry at Ponderosa Bible Church cordially invites all men in the community to a delicious hot breakfast at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 at in the Worship Center. The cost is only $2. The study, “Go Fish” continues.

Ponderosa Bible Church is at 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., just south of Home Depot.

Beaver Valley Day

Beaver Valley Day is Saturday, Sept. 3. Enjoy a day of family fun including a large community rummage sale, food, games for kids plus a car and bike show.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and a Firewise Education program at 9 a.m. featuring guest speaker Gary Roberts, Fire Prevention Officer with the Tonto National Forest Service.

Afternoon activities include games, a bounce house, a barbecue hamburger lunch and silent auction. Proceeds benefit Firewise community projects.

Beaver Valley is off of Houston Mesa Road, 7 miles east of Hwy 87. For information, call 928-468-9269.

Northern Gila County Fair advance ticket sales

This year in addition to advance ticket sales for the carnival, for the very first time, the Northern Gila County Fair has advanced ticket sales for fair-goers who would like a 3-day pass.

Wristbands for fair entry are at Bob’s Western Wear, 605 S. Beeline Hwy.; Lowery’s Windows and Doors, 107 Wade Lane, Ste. 3; and at Griffin’s Propane, 1315 W Red Baron Rd.

Wristbands are $10 each and good for Friday, Saturday (including the special event) and Sunday, Sept. 9, 10 and 11.

Advanced carnival tickets can be found at the same locations and are for unlimited carnival rides, Sept. 8–11. They are good for any single day and cost $20 each. Redeem them at the carnival ticket booth.

Normal ticket prices for admission are $3 for Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11; and on Saturday, Sept. 10 admission is $3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., then $5 admission for the Ranch Rodeo and dance.

More information about the fair, the schedule of events and exhibits can be found at www.NorthernGilaCountyFair.com.

Amateur Radio instruction for FCC license test

The Tonto Amateur Radio Association is sponsoring instruction to enable participants to pass the FCC Radio Amateur General Class License test starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. It will continue through October every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the Banner High Country Seniors building, 215 N. Hwy. 87, Payson. Those interested should contact John Swenson at 817-228-2710.

AARP Smart Driver Course

The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break, Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors.

AARP members pay a fee of $15; non-members pay $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class.

The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and over. You may also earn a discount on your vehicle insurance.

Cooking class benefit

Prepare for the holidays and support Gila Community College student scholarships at the same time the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College group plans a holiday hors d’oeuvres cooking class at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10.



The suggested donation to participate is $25. Call Judy at 928-978-0472 for location and to reserve your seat.

Community Yard Sale

Clean out your closets and reserve your booth now for the Community Yard Sale, which is from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.

The Community Presbyterian Church sponsors the event. It’s a great one-stop shopping experience featuring many vendors and shoppers.

For just $10, participants get a 10-foot-by-19-foot space to sell items. Organizers do the advertising and manage the event. The church will be open for restrooms and drinking fountain.

All booth rental proceeds go to our Deacons Assistance Program, serving families in need in the Rim Country with financial assistance for utilities, rent, prescriptions, and our food pantry. It works closely with St. Vincent de Paul to offer our citizens help when needed.

Reserve your space now by calling the church office at 928-474-2059.

Benefit raffle

Rim Country Guns is holding a raffle to raise some funds for Fayth and Robert Lowery. Their daughter Emma has been in a Valley hospital for tests.

Raffle prizes are a Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport II or a Marlin 1895E 45-70. Each is valued at more than $700.

Tickets are $20 and available at Rim Country Guns or call Suzy Tubbs 928-978-3256. All of the money raised from the raffle will be for the Lowerys.

The drawing is at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19. KRIM will do live broadcast of drawing. Printing by George has donated all printing for tickets and promotional posters for the benefit.