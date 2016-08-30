Disappointed In Paper's Rodeo Weekend Edition

Editor:

August Rodeo is one of the best weekends for Payson to make a great impression and bring more business to the local community. I picked up the Roundup and could not help but wonder if you are purposely trying to sabotage any possibility of growth to the town? The front page was the most depressing group of articles from Main Street, property taxes and sex offenders to the Our View wanting to dump ASU? What were you thinking?

Karyn Nelsen