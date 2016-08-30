Don't Forget: Get Out And Vote

It’s Election Day folks. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot, you need to get to the Gila County Recorder’s Office, a vote center or polling place to drop it off. Ballots are also being collected at the Payson Town Hall until 5 p.m., Tuesday.

The vote centers and polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the Payson office of the Gila County Recorder is at 201 W. Frontier St., and is open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; the Payson Town Hall office is also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Northern Gila County Vote Centers: Payson Voter Center #1, Expedition Church, 302 S. Ash St., Payson; Payson Voter Center #2, Payson First Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson; Star Valley Voter Center, Star Valley Baptist Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley.

Regardless of the precinct in which you reside, you may cast your ballot at any vote center.

Polling places in Northern Gila County: Gisela, Gisela Community Center, 136 S. Tatum Trail; Pine Strawberry East/Pine Strawberry West, First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Hwy. 87; Tonto Basin, Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 Hwy. 188; Whispering Pines, East Verde Baptist Church, 11209 N. Houston Mesa Rd., Whispering Pines; Young, Pleasant Valley Community Center, Hwy. 288, Young; Zane Grey, Christopher Creek Bible Fellowship Church, 1036 E. Christopher Creek Loop, Christopher Creek.

To get additional information about voting, call the county recorder at 928-402-8740 or 800-291-4452.

Payson and Star Valley voters will be choosing new council members and in Payson, a new mayor as well.

These are non-partisan elections. In Payson, the mayoral candidates are Michael Hughes and Craig Swartwood. The council candidates are incumbent Richard Croy; and challengers Kim Chittick, Hallie Overman-Jackman, Janell Sterner and Barbara Underwood.

Star Valley’s candidates are incumbents George Binney, Gary Coon and Barbara Hartwell; and challengers Ray Armington and Bobby Davis.

At the county level, not all races are contested.

The incumbent supervisors, District 2’s Mike Pastor and District 3’s John Marcanti are both being challenged.

Pastor has a Democrat challenging him, Fred Barcon of Miami and there is also a single Republican on the ballot for the District 2 supervisor’s seat, Tim Humphrey.

Marcanti, a Democrat, does not have a primary challenge, but two Republicans are vying to face him in November, Woody Cline of Young and Kenny Evans of Payson. The voting today will determine whether Evans or Young take up the challenge.

Other primary contests for county offices include: Republicans Sadie Bingham, incumbent, and challenger Monica Wohlforth seeking the recorder’s office; and Republicans Gail Gorry and Roy Sandoval battling over the office of Gila County School Superintendent.

None of the candidates for state Senate or House in district six face a challenge.

Republican incumbents Rep. Bob Thorpe and Rep. Brenda Barton will face Democrat Alex Martinez in November. He’s a former teacher and superintendent of schools.

Nikki Bagley, a grape grower, former mayor of Jerome and community college professor, will face Sen. Sylvia Allen in the general election.

Rep. Paul Gosar in the Republican primary faces Buckeye town councilor and minister Ray Strauss, who last week picked up the endorsement of the Arizona Republic.