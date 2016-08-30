Early Dove Season Opens Thursday

Dove hunting season, which is the first of the fall shotgun seasons, opens Thursday and will end at sundown on Sept. 15.

The mourning and white winged dove hunt has long been an Arizona tradition especially in the agricultural desert areas. Arizona is one of the premier states for this popular game bird with prolific numbers in the lower elevation desert regions near the watersheds of the Salt, Gila and Verde rivers.

With speeds up to 55 miles per hour, this quick flying and darting dove is a challenging target to catch up with in the early morning skies, especially for the hunter who has not had his shotgun out of the case since last quail season.

The 15-bird limit will be no easy task, even for seasoned shotgun enthusiasts. It is important to note that not more than 10 birds of a limit can be of the white winged species, which is somewhat larger than a mourning dove and has a distinguishing white bar on the wing. The majority of birds in the Payson and Tonto Basin area are mourning doves while the larger white wing have already started their fall migration to Mexico because of the recent late summer rains.

Another species is the Eurasian dove, which are even larger than the white wing and have a distinctive collar on the neck. This dove can be taken in unlimited numbers because it is considered an invasive bird and hunters can assist in reducing their numbers. The key for hunters is to be able to identify them on the wing so that there are no bag limit violations.

The Payson area, at 5,000 feet in elevation, has a limited number of areas where the mourning dove resides and has a huntable population of these quick flying game birds. The key is locating areas where there is water, food and roosting trees.

A secluded ranch stock tank can be golden in locating a flight pattern for doves. All wildlife and especially bird populations have benefited greatly when cattlemen build new drinkers or stock tanks on the local ranches. These locations can be real hot spots in the early morning or late afternoon.

For some of the best hunting, it is probably necessary to make a short drive to the lower elevation deserts of Tonto Basin and Roosevelt Lake. By being there early, one can watch morning skies and often find a flyway zone that doves are using when leaving the roost trees and going to the daily food sources. A pair of binoculars is very valuable and will certainly eliminate aimless looking for doves that may be flying from a water source to the roost trees.

The legal shooting hour begins a half hour before sunrise and extends to sunset for all locations in the state. Any time you are walking into hunting area in the reduced light period always be aware of where you take your next step. The desert areas are also the home of rattlesnakes, especially around water sources.

If you are an aging hunter and can’t hear the buzzing of a rattler, I would recommend a pair of gaiters for extra protection. With the long daylight hours of late summer, it is possible to hunt doves after a full work day and a short drive for the evening flight, but the walk back to the vehicle may be almost dark.

A dove hunt is a great opportunity to introduce a youngster to shotgun hunting for game birds in Arizona provided they have been properly taught gun safety. Arizona requires that anyone 10 to 17 years of age must purchase a valid hunting license, which is available at most sporting goods stores. The best deal is to purchase the combination youth hunting and fishing license for the 10- to 17-year-olds at a total price of $5, which already includes the Arizona migratory bird stamp.

Make sure to pick up all shell casings and any other litter you might come upon, and leave the outdoors a cleaner place because you were there.

If the area is private property where the doves are flying, ask permission first before entering and remember the discharge of firearms within a quarter-mile of any inhabited structure is illegal.

If you are a first time dove hunter, I would recommend attending one of the seminars in the field hosted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Further information about these dove hunting seminars can be obtained by going to azgfd.gov or stopping by a local sporting goods store and picking up a free pamphlet about dove hunting in Arizona. All facets of the dove hunting experience will be covered with a hands-on shooting opportunity in prime dove habitat in the East Valley.

If you go, keep gun safety the top priority and have a fun experience in the Arizona outdoors, God’s creation.