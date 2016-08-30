Foodie Readers Respond With Fun, Help

I sent out an appeal to hear from my beloved readers and they got back to me!

I decided these tidbits gave me so much joy I couldn’t keep them to myself — despite a long list of topics to cover.

So, for your enjoyment, here they are:

From NASCAR Dave in Strawberry (too many Dave’s in Strawberry so they all got a nickname — the NASCAR story is for another time) —

Dave loved my olive story from July. He knows a thing or two about the Navy, so he told me a couple of things I had never heard before.

“The U.S. Navy believes you can live on six to eight green olives per day because of the calories. They (olives) are on all life rafts and lifeboats as emergency rations eaten at sea. Add eight ounces of fresh water and theoretically, you can survive approximately seven days until you are rescued (hopefully). Add some dark chocolate and you have a real meal!”

Well, I couldn’t find confirmation of olives in Navy emergency rations, but maybe I hadn’t drunk enough rum … that’s a reference to NASCAR Dave’s other morsel of information about the U.S.S. Constitution, known affectionately as “Old Ironsides.”

Dave said the U.S.S. Constitution could carry 48,600 gallons of fresh water for its 475 officers and men, which should keep them alive for six months at sea.

Leaving Boston on July 27, 1798 with a mission, ‘to destroy and harass English shipping,’ the three-masted schooner listed on her ship’s log:

• 48,600 gallons of fresh water

• 7,400 cannon shot

• 11,600 pounds of black powder and

• 79,400 gallons of rum

See where I got the rum reference? Just wait, it gets better.

On Oct. 6, the Constitution arrived in Jamaica, where she took on:

• 826 pounds of flour and

• 68,300 gallons of rum

The ship then headed for the Azores, arriving there on Nov. 12. She provisioned with:

• 550 pounds of beef and



• 64,300 gallons of Portuguese wine

Then the U.S.S. Constitution set sail for England. Along the way, she defeated five British men-of-war and captured and scuttled 12 English merchant ships — taking the rum supplies from each ship. That’s a lotta rum.

By the time Old Ironsides reached England on Jan. 26, 1799, the crew had run out of cannon shot and powder. Nonetheless, the crew made a night raid on a whiskey distillery up the Firth of Clyde in Scotland. The landing party came back with 40,000 gallons of single malt Scotch.

On Feb. 20 the U.S.S. Constitution arrived back in Boston with no cannon shot, no food, no powder, no rum, no wine and no whiskey.

They did, however, have 38,600 gallons of water.

NASCAR Dave knows this story by heart because, “If you are a true sailor, you commit this to memory,” he wrote on a note.

I love my readers.



Especially Claire, a self-described, ‘old lady in her mid-eighties,’ who dropped off a note to thank the Healthy Foodie for the chamomile column.

“I love your column and especially the one about fixing a cup of tea for your boss, whom I assume is Pete, and then finding him asleep at his desk. I laughed a lot over that one.”’ Claire is a former neighbor of my editor.



She was such a great neighbor — she didn’t even take it too bad when Lobo (Pete’s dog from “Travels with Lobo”) got in her cat door in the middle of the night — after getting skunked. Claire just called Pete to tell him not to worry about Lobo, he was with her — and that he had met up with a skunk.

Too bad Claire has moved; neighbors like that are hard to find.

Her note said chamomile enabled her to toss her sleeping pills.

“Now I have a ritual,” she wrote. “Every night before I retire, I make me a cup of chamomile tea and go to bed with my book and as soon as I finish the tea or shortly after, I turn out the light and go to sleep. I can’t thank you enough for taking me off the pills. I even told my doctor as he does not like to prescribe sleeping pills.”

Claire, when I wake in the middle of the night and can’t sleep, I’ll think of you as I make my chamomile tea. It always puts me to sleep, too.

Then Lucy sent the Healthy Foodie an email with another idea on what to do with all that zucchini from the garden — noodles.

“The Spirilizer was our answer to the zucchini overflow,” she wrote. “We froze our zucchini noodles and had them all last winter and into the spring… For those living in the Paleo rage, vegetable noodles are great.”

Absolutely nothing I had ever thought of! What a cool idea. I believe I’ve also heard of cauliflower rice and cauliflower pizza crust, but I have not tried any of those things.

Lucy also just told me about how wonderful Sumac is as an herb. I might just have to whip up something about that…

Please keep the creative, funny, entertaining things about food coming. I do hope to hear from you more often.



The Healthy Foodie

mnelson@payson.com

928-474-5251, ext. 120

708 N. Beeline Hwy.

Payson, AZ 85541