Gosar Represents The People

Editor:
It’s now the political scary season! We were out of town for a week, and I am looking at six large, full-color cards lying about Paul Gosar’s record that were in my mailbox when I got home!
Interestingly enough, they come from a dark money liberal superpac in Alexandria Va. Apparently, the Washington elites have had enough of Congressman Gosar doing what we elected him to do and want to replace him with go-along-to-get-along losers!
Make no mistake! The Washington elites are determined to destroy anyone who actually represents we the people!
Paul Gosar votes for best interests of the citizens of Arizona. Ray Strauss is an establishment stooge!
On a side note to (recent) letters, Congressman Gosar pays for his own insurance, as do I, and most others. The letter writer seems to think we should pay for his wife’s insurance as well! That is Marxism!
Dale Oestmann
Comments
Ted Paulk 43 minutes ago
I don't understand why it is so hard for some folks to understand that I am not asking anyone to pay for my wife's insurance. I have posted these details MANY times. We pay $611.35 to Blue Cross monthly for a $6,000 deductible policy. Before ACA came into play, due to a pre-existing condition, we could not find insurance AT ANY PRICE. If Rep. Paul Gosar and his cronies have their way and overturn ACA, as Gosar has bragged that he has tried FIFTY-SIX times so far (does he do anything else other than try to allow uranium mines at the Grand Canyon?), once again my wife will be without health insurance. Gosar and his buds who take Insurance Lobby money are working to make sure that insurance companies only insure HEALTHY Americans. As a Vietnam Vet I resent some foolish people trying to label me as a Marxist...I am an American citizen standing on my own two feet.
