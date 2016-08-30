Gosar Represents The People

Editor:

It’s now the political scary season! We were out of town for a week, and I am looking at six large, full-color cards lying about Paul Gosar’s record that were in my mailbox when I got home!

Interestingly enough, they come from a dark money liberal superpac in Alexandria Va. Apparently, the Washington elites have had enough of Congressman Gosar doing what we elected him to do and want to replace him with go-along-to-get-along losers!

Make no mistake! The Washington elites are determined to destroy anyone who actually represents we the people!

Paul Gosar votes for best interests of the citizens of Arizona. Ray Strauss is an establishment stooge!

On a side note to (recent) letters, Congressman Gosar pays for his own insurance, as do I, and most others. The letter writer seems to think we should pay for his wife’s insurance as well! That is Marxism!

Dale Oestmann