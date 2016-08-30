Harsh Talk Won’T Solve Problems

Rep. Paul Gosar this week issued another of his incendiary attacks on environmental groups, who have repeatedly resorted to lawsuits to force the federal government to abide by the Endangered Species Act.

Now, he certainly has a point.

The federal government has a miserable record when it comes to defending itself against court challenges brought by groups like the Center for Biological Diversity. Congress adopted the Endangered Species Act to ensure the federal government takes note when species dwindle toward extinction — and does its best to avoid actions on federal land that will hasten that tragic extermination.

Rep. Gosar has introduced several measures that sound pretty sensible at first read. The laws he has proposed — usually without winning passage — would require the federal government to fully disclose how much it’s spending on lawsuits, including the amount it pays to cover the legal costs of the groups that sue successfully.

We would support any measure that increases government transparency.

However, he loses us once he lets loose with inflammatory rhetoric about “radical” environmental groups and suggests the environmentalists don’t care at all about endangered species — they’re just trying to get rich on federal, court-ordered payouts for legal fees.

In truth, the real scandal here lies in the revelation that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — and other federal agencies — routinely violate federal law. Sometimes, it involves bureaucratic politics as political appointees overrule the findings of field biologists. More often, it involves the endless triage that comes from not having enough money to do all the studies required by law.

In the case at hand, the Center for Biological Diversity struck a deal back in 2011 with the USFWS to complete legally required assessments of some 750 species, after accumulating evidence these plants and animals might be threatened or endangered. USFWS did quick studies and listed 147 species. Now, the Center has threatened to file a lawsuit on behalf of some 417 of the species the quick study showed might need protection. The notice of intent will trigger another round of negotiations.

Public opinion polls continue to show overwhelming support for the Endangered Species Act and the underlying goal of saving as many threatened and endangered species as possible.

However, the federal government continues to falter in its responsibility to protect the rising number of species facing extinction. The law requires the USFWS to complete its assessment within two years. But studies show it usually takes more like 12 years — and that’s for the species not cast into bureaucratic limbo. A heartbreaking 42 species have died out while waiting for the assessment.

The number of cases in which judges have awarded environmental groups legal costs after the federal government loses a case certainly does represent a problem. But we think Congress ought to be asking why these agencies aren’t following the law, rather than trying to prevent the critics from gaining access to court.

Certainly, the ability to recover legal fees makes it possible for the environmental groups to try to force the government to protect endangered species. And we’ll also agree that going to court remains a lousy way to protect species. It would make a lot more sense to follow the law in the first place, and negotiate common sense solutions instead of squandering all that money on lawyers.

So we agree with the congressman when it comes to tracking the cost of litigation caused by the failure of federal agencies to abide by the law.

However, Rep. Gosar’s extreme language and strange speculations about the motives of environmental groups don’t contribute at all to the solution.

Sadly, it does illustrate the tragic dysfunction of our current political climate — in which the partisans on both sides seem more interested in inciting anger and placing blame than in actually solving problems.