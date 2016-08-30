Horns Improve, But Fall In Historic Game

"Putting an offense in four days before a game is not easy and I couldn't be prouder of our boys for the turnaround that we've seen." Jake Swartwood, Payson football coach

QUEEN CREEK – The estimated 2,500 fans that attended Friday night’s historical game at Casteel High will long remember that their football team beat Payson.

They’ll remember their gorgeous new field, spacious bleachers and the fireworks that exploded before the game, after the game and four times during the game following each of the Colts’ touchdowns in a 27-14 win in the first home game in team history.

The excitement surrounding the first season for Casteel’s football team was palpable.

And Friday was a big celebration for the school that opened only a year ago and features just freshmen and sophomores.

When this year’s seventh-graders reach ninth grade in two years, the school will move up to Class 4A for two years, with an eventual ascension all the way up to 6A likely.

But for now, they’re getting their feet week in 3A. And the water’s just fine in their opinion. The Arizona Republic ranks the Colts No. 10 after a 2-0 start.

While it was clear all the things that Casteel had to gush about on Friday, the things that had Payson coach Jake Swartwood feeling positive weren’t quite so obvious.

What the Longhorns took away is subtler.

Like how they competed throughout the game despite changing offenses and starting a new quarterback after stumbling out of the gate in a lopsided loss against No. 9 (now No. 7) Safford a week earlier.

Like how they played Casteel even in the final two quarters after falling behind 20-7 by intermission.

Like how they turned the ball over just once after five giveaways in the opener.

Like how they committed just three penalties for 30 yards with no personal fouls after drawing eight flags for 80 yards, including multiple personal fouls a week earlier.

You had to look closer to see the things that made Swartwood smile after a long night. But they were there.

“Putting an offense in four days before a game is not easy and I couldn’t be prouder of our boys for the turnaround that we’ve seen,” Swartwood said.

“We split in the second half, going 7-7, with a team rated above us again and I think our boys played a hell of a game.”

Senior Ryan Ricke played the entire game at quarterback under center running a wing-T formation as Payson scrapped the shotgun read option attack they and sophomore signal caller Brock Davis struggled in last week.

After attempting 11 passes against Safford, completing just two and being intercepted three times, the Longhorns kept it on the ground most of the night. Ricke attempted just three passes, completing two.

He had one of Payson’s biggest runs of the season, scrambling away from pressure to score on a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:43 remaining for the game’s final score.

Payson had just one turnover, a fumble by Julian Parker.

But the junior made up for it with a big interception and return to the Colts’ 22-yard line to set up his team’s first score. J.T. Dolinich capped that possession with a 1-yard touchdown run that gave the visitors a 7-6 lead with 1:16 to play in the opening quarter.

“This is Julian’s first year playing football since middle school and we had put him on the spot due to injuries and he was a little bit nervous there,” Swartwood said of the fumble.

“He made up for it tenfold with his play on defense. He came in right away and got a pick to set us up for a touchdown. It was a huge thing.”

Swartwood said you can expect the offense to improve as the season goes on.

“I think the ship is going in the right direction right now and we’re excited to see where these guys go from here,” the coach said. “This wing-T offense is similar to what we’ve been running in the past, so I have no doubt that after another week under their belt they’re going to be running it perfect.”

Swartwood said he and his staff just decided they needed to change the offense after losing offensive coordinator Carl Curtis to another job this summer and struggling to move the ball in the opener.

“We tried to do a little too much with not a full summer and losing our coordinator in June was tough on us,” Swartwood said. “We tried to create something that mirrored what we’ve done in years past but it just wasn’t working.”

For the second straight week the Longhorns dealt with poor snaps on special teams. “We need to fix a couple of things on special teams again,” Swartwood said.

“We put two balls inside the 20 with bad snaps.”

Most everything went right for the home team, other than a 50-minute delay because of rain and lightning.

In addition to the delayed start, the game was stopped briefly twice, once waiting for someone flying a drone around the stadium to land it and later to turn off the sprinklers that came on in one end zone just after 10 p.m.

Payson (0-2) visits Fountain Hills (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.